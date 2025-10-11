Sunita Ahuja Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Govinda Amidst Divorce Rumours

Previously, there were discussions among fans on social media about a potential divorce between Govinda and Sunita. In August, rumours of differences and marital crisis between them had spread, causing confusion among fans. However, disregarding these speculations, the couple appeared together during the Ganesh festival, demonstrating their strong bond. Their presence completely dismissed these rumours. Sunita had also stated, 'No one can dare to separate these two.' Meanwhile, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, refuted these reports, stating that the marital issues had already been resolved and everything was back to normal.