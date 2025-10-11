Sunita Ahuja Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Govinda Amidst Divorce Rumours

Sunita Ahuja (Image: X)
Bollywood's famous couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with great pomp and love. They shared beautiful pictures on their social media accounts, in which they are seen in their traditional and married look. Sunita was seen wearing a green sequined embroidered outfit, paired with a heavy gold necklace, which became the special attraction of the celebration.
Not only this, the magnificent gold necklace adorning her neck symbolised her complete luxury and tradition. Along with this, she wore a red bindi, a traditional nose pin, and matching earrings, which enhanced her beauty. Her hands were adorned with green sindoor bangles and several colourful rings, adding a bold touch to her look.
In another picture, Sunita Ahuja was seen smiling at the camera, holding a gold necklace in her hand, which she described as a special gift from her husband for the festival. Sunita captioned the post on Instagram, 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Mera Karwa Chauth ka Gift Aaya' (How golden it is, my Karva Chauth gift has arrived), reflecting the joy of her fans. She also tagged Govinda, showcasing their loving relationship to everyone.
Previously, there were discussions among fans on social media about a potential divorce between Govinda and Sunita. In August, rumours of differences and marital crisis between them had spread, causing confusion among fans. However, disregarding these speculations, the couple appeared together during the Ganesh festival, demonstrating their strong bond. Their presence completely dismissed these rumours. Sunita had also stated, 'No one can dare to separate these two.' Meanwhile, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, refuted these reports, stating that the marital issues had already been resolved and everything was back to normal.
Shashi Sinha further added, 'This is the same old matter, which has now ended. The news circulating in the media is false. We will provide official confirmation soon.' Now, fans of both are happy to see them together and hope that this bond of love and affection continues. This special festival celebrated by Sunita and Govinda on Karva Chauth signifies that every difficulty can be overcome with love and understanding.
