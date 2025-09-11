Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Supports Karisma’s Children in Inheritance Dispute

Considering the case, the court has directed Priya Kapur to provide details of all of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. However, senior advocate Rajiv Nair, representing Priya, opposed the suit, arguing it was not maintainable. Priya Kapur informed the court that ₹1900 crore had already been given to Karisma Kapoor's children. Despite this, the court has instructed Priya to submit all relevant documents.