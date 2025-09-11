Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Supports Karisma’s Children in Inheritance Dispute

Karisma Kapoor Kids: A major dispute has arisen over the ₹30,000 crore estate of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and renowned businessman, Sunjay Kapur. Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to claim their share in the inheritance. The children allege that Priya attempted to manipulate their father's will. Meanwhile, a woman has publicly supported Karisma Kapoor's children in this matter, praising their actions.
Following his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. After his death, Priya Sachdev claims primary entitlement to his estate. This claim has been questioned by Sunjay Kapur's mother and sister. Now, Karisma's children are also seeking their share, leading them to approach the court. Supporting them is Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapoor Smith, who has openly backed Karisma's children in this high-profile case.
Speaking to ANI, Mandhira stated, “I am very happy because finally, the family will get to know something, they will have some information about something. I have faith in the Indian judicial system, so I hope this will bring more clarity, more transparency to everything.”
Expressing full confidence in Samaira and Kiaan's claims, Mandhira added, “I stand with them because I don't think if anyone knows about their relationship with their father and their exclusion from his will, it doesn't make sense. So, I stand with them.” Mandhira's statement further strengthens the children's legal and moral claim.
Considering the case, the court has directed Priya Kapur to provide details of all of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. However, senior advocate Rajiv Nair, representing Priya, opposed the suit, arguing it was not maintainable. Priya Kapur informed the court that ₹1900 crore had already been given to Karisma Kapoor's children. Despite this, the court has instructed Priya to submit all relevant documents.
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. They have two children. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year during a polo match, sparking the current dispute over his estate.