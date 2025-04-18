scriptSunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat' | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s film ‘Jatt’ has been embroiled in controversy, with an FIR filed against them.

Apr 18, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda

Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda

Jaat Movie Updates: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer ‘Jaat’ has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Released on 10 April, ‘Jaat’ has so far grossed Rs61 crore. On Thursday, Sunny Deol announced ‘Jaat 2’.
On Friday, another major piece of news has emerged regarding the film. Reports suggest that the film has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. A case has been filed against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and other members of the team at Sadar Police Station in Jalandhar.

Case Filed Against Actors and Director

A case has been filed at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar against the actors of the film ‘Jaat’: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Naveen Malineni. The case against the film’s members was filed based on statements by Vikalp Gold, a resident of Folriwal village in Jalandhar. The charge is under section 299 BNS for hurting religious sentiments.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The Christian community recently protested outside the police commissionerate office over a scene in the film ‘Jaat’. The community alleges that a scene in the film disrespects Lord Jesus and sacred religious objects, and they submitted a letter to the authorities demanding a case be filed.
The complaint letter submitted to the police stated that the scene in ‘Jaat’ mimicking the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ (the wooden cross) has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

Know About the Film ‘Jaat’

‘Jaat’ is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Along with Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Actor Randeep Hooda plays the menacing villain ‘Ranutunga’ in the film. The film also features an item song, ‘Touch Kiya’, by Urvashi Rautela.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ‘Jaat’ is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

National News

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

in 59 minutes

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

Mumbai

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

in 2 hours

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

in 3 hours

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Special

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

3 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

Bollywood

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

in 4 hours

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

in 4 hours

Bollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death

Bollywood

Bollywood Actor Wishes for Plane Crash Death

in 31 minutes

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Reviews: Audience Reactions to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Film

Bollywood

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Reviews: Audience Reactions to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Film

1 hour ago

Trending Entertainment News

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

बॉलीवुड

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

in 5 hours

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

मनोरंजन

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

in 5 hours

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

in 4 hours

Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

OTT

Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

in 4 hours

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

बॉलीवुड

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.