Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

On Friday, another major piece of news has emerged regarding the film. Reports suggest that the film has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. A case has been filed against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and other members of the team at Sadar Police Station in Jalandhar.

Case Filed Against Actors and Director A case has been filed at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar against the actors of the film ‘Jaat’: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Naveen Malineni. The case against the film’s members was filed based on statements by Vikalp Gold, a resident of Folriwal village in Jalandhar. The charge is under section 299 BNS for hurting religious sentiments.

The Christian community recently protested outside the police commissionerate office over a scene in the film 'Jaat'. The community alleges that a scene in the film disrespects Lord Jesus and sacred religious objects, and they submitted a letter to the authorities demanding a case be filed.

The complaint letter submitted to the police stated that the scene in ‘Jaat’ mimicking the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ (the wooden cross) has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

Know About the Film ‘Jaat’ ‘Jaat’ is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Along with Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Actor Randeep Hooda plays the menacing villain ‘Ranutunga’ in the film. The film also features an item song, ‘Touch Kiya’, by Urvashi Rautela.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ‘Jaat’ is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory.