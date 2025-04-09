Sunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic

‘Border 2’ to be based on this India-Pakistan war In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol stated that ‘Border 2’ is set during the 1971 war. While the first part was also based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the sequel will similarly revolve around this conflict. He expressed a desire to maintain the beauty of the first part in the sequel, adding that it will be interesting to see what audiences will witness in the next installment. The aim of making ‘Border 2’ is to rekindle the same patriotic fervour amongst the younger generation that was seen in the first part.

Filming for ‘Border 2’ has commenced. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. ‘Border 2’ is scheduled for release on 23 January 2026. While J.P. Dutta directed the original ‘Border’, he is serving as a producer for the sequel. This time, ‘Border 2’ will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously worked on the 2019 film ‘Kesari’. Sunny Deol is also in the news for another upcoming film, ‘Lahore 1947’. Filming for ‘Border 2’ has commenced. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. ‘Border 2’ is scheduled for release on 23 January 2026. While J.P. Dutta directed the original ‘Border’, he is serving as a producer for the sequel. This time, ‘Border 2’ will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously worked on the 2019 film ‘Kesari’. Sunny Deol is also in the news for another upcoming film, ‘Lahore 1947’.