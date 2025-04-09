scriptSunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic | Sunny Deol Reveals 'Border 2" Plot Details: A War Epic | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic

Sunny Deol has provided an update on his next film, ‘Border 2’, before the release of ‘Jaat’. He stated that it will be even more spectacular than the first film.

MumbaiApr 09, 2025 / 01:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunny Deol big update on Border 2

Sunny Deol big update on Border 2

Border 2 New Update: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is back in the industry. After ‘Gadar 2’, his film ‘Jaat’ is slated for release on 10 April. ‘Jaat’ has generated significant buzz, with its trailer and advance bookings proving highly successful. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has also provided an update on his upcoming film, ‘Border 2’. He has revealed the India-Pakistan war on which the film’s story will be based, and that ‘Border 2’, the sequel to the 1997 film ‘Border’, will be even more intense.

‘Border 2’ to be based on this India-Pakistan war

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol stated that ‘Border 2’ is set during the 1971 war. While the first part was also based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the sequel will similarly revolve around this conflict. He expressed a desire to maintain the beauty of the first part in the sequel, adding that it will be interesting to see what audiences will witness in the next installment. The aim of making ‘Border 2’ is to rekindle the same patriotic fervour amongst the younger generation that was seen in the first part.
Sunny Deol Border 2 Update
Filming for ‘Border 2’ has commenced. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. ‘Border 2’ is scheduled for release on 23 January 2026. While J.P. Dutta directed the original ‘Border’, he is serving as a producer for the sequel. This time, ‘Border 2’ will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously worked on the 2019 film ‘Kesari’. Sunny Deol is also in the news for another upcoming film, ‘Lahore 1947’.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

National News

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

in 3 hours

Trump's Tariffs Take Effect Globally; 104% Tariff Imposed on China

World

Trump's Tariffs Take Effect Globally; 104% Tariff Imposed on China

in 1 hour

22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

newsupdate

22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

in 1 hour

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

News Bulletin

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

in 10 minutes

Latest Bollywood

Renowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away

Bollywood

Renowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away

in 1 hour

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

Bollywood

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

23 hours ago

Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute

Bollywood

Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute

4 days ago

When Manoj Kumar was upset with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was betrayed…’

Bollywood

When Manoj Kumar was upset with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was betrayed…’

5 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol Reveals ‘Border 2’ Plot Details: A War Epic

in 5 hours

Renowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away

बॉलीवुड

Renowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away

in 1 hour

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

टॉलीवुड

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

17 hours ago

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

बॉलीवुड

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

23 hours ago

Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute

बॉलीवुड

Manoj Kumar Cremated, Film Fraternity Pays Tearful Tribute

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.