From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Image: Patrika
The entire Deol family has been shattered by the demise of Dharmendra. From Hema Malini to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, everyone is yet to recover. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence, a house filled with many memories. In this context, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have now made a significant decision, which has left Dharmendra's fans both surprised and happy.
It is reported that Sunny Deol, along with his brother Bobby Deol, has decided to make major changes to the historic house where Dharmendra lived with his family and where he bid farewell to the world. The Deols' ancestral bungalow is being expanded to accommodate their growing family.
According to celebrity journalist Vickey Lalwani and media reports, another floor is being added to Dharmendra's Juhu bungalow. Large cranes and construction materials have been seen outside the house for the past few days. It is understood that the house's compound and interior are undergoing renovation.
Sources suggest that the number of residents in the house has increased. Sunny Deol, his wife Pooja, their two sons, and now their daughter-in-law are all part of this household. Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya, and their two sons also reside here. Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur and her sister's family also live together. With the children growing up and the family expanding, the bungalow is beginning to feel cramped, leading to the decision to add another floor.
Dharmendra House is a large and magnificent home, blending modern and traditional design. In a previous interview with Curly Tales, Bobby Deol revealed that the interior of the house was designed by his wife, Tanya Deol, who is an interior designer by profession. The house features Indian artefacts, carved wooden furniture, and family photographs. The entire house appears simple yet is very personal and close to the heart.
The Deol family's Juhu residence has been the backdrop for many special family moments. Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol's wedding to Drisha Deol took place at this very Dharmendra House, where the entire Deol family celebrated with great fanfare. From weddings to birthdays and anniversaries, this bungalow has been significant for the Deol family for a long time. With the addition of a new floor, this home is set to become even larger.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending