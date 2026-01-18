18 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. Now, after some time, Sunny Deol has taken a big decision. Keeping the entire family in mind, he has thought of making some changes to his Mumbai home.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

Sunny Deol Big Decision after 55 days of Dharmendra Death add another floor Juhu bungalow

Image: Patrika

The entire Deol family has been shattered by the demise of Dharmendra. From Hema Malini to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, everyone is yet to recover. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence, a house filled with many memories. In this context, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have now made a significant decision, which has left Dharmendra's fans both surprised and happy.

It is reported that Sunny Deol, along with his brother Bobby Deol, has decided to make major changes to the historic house where Dharmendra lived with his family and where he bid farewell to the world. The Deols' ancestral bungalow is being expanded to accommodate their growing family.

Sunny Deol Makes a Big Decision After Dharmendra's Death

According to celebrity journalist Vickey Lalwani and media reports, another floor is being added to Dharmendra's Juhu bungalow. Large cranes and construction materials have been seen outside the house for the past few days. It is understood that the house's compound and interior are undergoing renovation.

Sources suggest that the number of residents in the house has increased. Sunny Deol, his wife Pooja, their two sons, and now their daughter-in-law are all part of this household. Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya, and their two sons also reside here. Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur and her sister's family also live together. With the children growing up and the family expanding, the bungalow is beginning to feel cramped, leading to the decision to add another floor.

Tanya Deol Designed Dharmendra's Juhu Bungalow

Dharmendra House is a large and magnificent home, blending modern and traditional design. In a previous interview with Curly Tales, Bobby Deol revealed that the interior of the house was designed by his wife, Tanya Deol, who is an interior designer by profession. The house features Indian artefacts, carved wooden furniture, and family photographs. The entire house appears simple yet is very personal and close to the heart.

The Deol family's Juhu residence has been the backdrop for many special family moments. Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol's wedding to Drisha Deol took place at this very Dharmendra House, where the entire Deol family celebrated with great fanfare. From weddings to birthdays and anniversaries, this bungalow has been significant for the Deol family for a long time. With the addition of a new floor, this home is set to become even larger.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Sunny deol

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 12:30 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Punjabi and Bollywood singer B Praak receives death threat, Rs 10 crore ransom demand sparks panic

B Praak Death Threat
Bollywood

Aamir's 'Happy Patel' Outshines 'Rahu-Ketu' on Day One, Know 'Dhurandhar's' Box Office Collection

Box Office Collection Report
Bollywood

Why is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Bollywood Actresses Are Also Obsessed, Find Out What It Is?

What is 2016 trend in social media bollywood actress crazy kareena kapoor Ananya Panday shared old photos 2026
Bollywood

Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

विवादों के बाद एडल्ट कॉमेडी 'मस्ती 4' OTT पर लौटने को तैयार, जानें कब देगी दस्तक
Bollywood

Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

इमरान हाशमी यामी गौतम हक
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.