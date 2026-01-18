From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Sources suggest that the number of residents in the house has increased. Sunny Deol, his wife Pooja, their two sons, and now their daughter-in-law are all part of this household. Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya, and their two sons also reside here. Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur and her sister's family also live together. With the children growing up and the family expanding, the bungalow is beginning to feel cramped, leading to the decision to add another floor.