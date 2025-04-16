Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

Controversy Erupts Over a Scene in ‘Jaat’ Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ has received mixed reviews. While some compare it to ‘Gadar 2’, others praise it as an excellent film. However, according to a report in India Today, the Christian community has levelled serious accusations against the film. They claim a scene, featuring Randeep Hooda, has offended their religious sentiments.

The controversial scene in 'Jaat' depicts Randeep Hooda, armed, standing before Jesus Christ in a church, mimicking Christ's posture. The scene also includes a violent fight sequence within the church. The Christian community believes these scenes were deliberately included and are demanding a ban on the film.