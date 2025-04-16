Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

Sunny Deol Film Jaat Controversy: Six days after its release, Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’ is facing calls for a ban. A particular community alleges that a scene in the film has hurt their religious sentiments and is demanding its removal from cinemas.
Controversy Erupts Over a Scene in ‘Jaat’
Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ has received mixed reviews. While some compare it to ‘Gadar 2’, others praise it as an excellent film. However, according to a report in India Today, the Christian community has levelled serious accusations against the film. They claim a scene, featuring Randeep Hooda, has offended their religious sentiments.
The controversial scene in ‘Jaat’ depicts Randeep Hooda, armed, standing before Jesus Christ in a church, mimicking Christ’s posture. The scene also includes a violent fight sequence within the church. The Christian community believes these scenes were deliberately included and are demanding a ban on the film.