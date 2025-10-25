Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Supermodel Vartika Singh Makes Grand Bollywood Debut Alongside Emraan Hashmi

Vartika Singh, a resident of Lucknow, will soon be seen on the big screen with Emraan Hashmi. This will be her first Bollywood film.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Supermodel Vartika Singh's Bollywood Debut

Supermodel Vartika Singh and Emraan Hashmi (Image: Actress's Instagram)

Vartika Singh's Bollywood Debut: Supermodel Vartika Singh from 'Nawabon ki Nagri' Lucknow is all set to make a grand entry into Bollywood. This model, considered a perfect blend of glamour and grace, has now received a big opportunity. She will soon be sharing the silver screen with Emraan Hashmi. Let's find out – what is the name of the film?

Vartika to be seen in the upcoming film 'Haq'

Vartika Singh has made a name for herself through her talent. Before her Bollywood entry, she won the Miss Universe India title. She is a big name in the modelling world. Supermodel Vartika Singh, who always does something different, is now set to debut on the silver screen with her first film ‘Haq’, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.

The film is being directed by Suparn Verma, who is known for hit series like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Rana Naidu’. In the film, Vartika plays a woman who is emotionally very strong and deeply connected. To make her character realistic and powerful, she underwent rigorous training. She participated in several workshops and also worked extensively with language experts on dialogue delivery and accent.

For Vartika, who hails from Lucknow, this film is even more special as a part of its shooting took place in Lucknow itself. According to the makers, "Vartika was perfect for this role; her confidence and spontaneity brought the character to life."

Know the film's story and release date

This film is inspired by the historic 1985 case Shah Bano vs. Ahmed Khan. It was the very case that opened a new chapter in the fight for women’s rights and social justice.

In the film, Yami Gautam portrays the character of Shah Bano, a woman who fights against society for her dignity and justice, while Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of her husband, Mohammad Ahmed Khan. Apart from them, the film also features talented actors like Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Aseem Hattangadi in significant roles. The film is set to release in theatres on November 7.

The most interesting part is that the story of Haq is inspired by renowned journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti (Bano: Daughter of India).

Bollywood News

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 05:27 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Supermodel Vartika Singh Makes Grand Bollywood Debut Alongside Emraan Hashmi

