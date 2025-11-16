Superstar Actress Outshines Madhuri and Sridevi, Suddenly Disappears from Bollywood

Then one day, in the 1990s, when her career was at its peak, she decided to get married and bid farewell to the film world. She married investment banker 'Harish Mysore' and settled in America. Later, she mentioned in an interview that she always preferred a quiet, private life dedicated to her family, which was completely different from the glitz of Bollywood. Currently, Meenakshi lives in Texas with her husband and two children and runs a dance academy there.