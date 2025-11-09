Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Sussanne Khan Shares Emotional Video for Late Mother Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan has bid farewell to the world. In this regard, her daughter Sussanne Khan has shared a video remembering her mother and written a very emotional note...

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Zarine Khan Death daughter Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan Post (Image: Patrika)

Zarine Khan: Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan's wife and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7. Many Bollywood stars visited the Khan family's home to offer their condolences during this sad time. The entire family is devastated after the passing of their mother. Zarine Khan has left behind her husband and children. Everyone appeared emotional after her departure. In this context, Zarine Khan's daughter, Sussanne, has shared a very emotional video and note on social media, which has brought tears to everyone's eyes.

Sussanne Khan Remembers Her Mother

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan and sister of actor Zayed Khan, shared an old video with her late mother, Zarine Khan, in which she is seen in her mother's lap. In this emotional post, she paid tribute to her mother. Sussanne wrote, "My best friend, my life. My mother. You will always guide me."

'We Will All Meet Again and Laugh and Dance Together'

Sussanne further wrote, "Mother, you taught us all to live our own lives. You taught us to live with love. I pray that we can all shine like you. May our lives be filled with happiness. We love you more than life itself. We will all meet again and laugh and dance together, until then you will teach the angels in heaven how to love. They will be happy to have you."

Celebs Also Expressed Grief

Many Bollywood celebs were also emotional seeing Sussanne Khan's heartfelt post. They commented and expressed their condolences. Actress Karishma Tanna commented, "I love you. Mother's blessings are always with you." Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Suzanne, I love you." Many stars like Rhea Chakraborty, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, and Bhavna Pandey also shared heart emojis in the comment section to express their sorrow.

Sussanne Khan is Divorced

Zarine Khan's family includes her husband Sanjay Khan and children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. Sussanne Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. After dating for four years, the couple tied the knot in 2000, but they divorced in 2014. After the divorce, the couple is jointly raising their two sons, Rehan and Hridaan.

09 Nov 2025 12:34 pm

