Tabu Birthday: Whether it's beauty or wealth, Tabu is unmatched Know More About Her Life

Tabu Birthday: One thing that still bothers people is why 53-year-old Tabu hasn’t gotten married yet.

Nov 05, 2024

Today, Hindi cinema’s renowned actress ‘Tabu’ is celebrating her 53rd birthday. Tabu has millions of fans worldwide. In Bollywood, Tabu has proven her mettle as an actress. She has given one hit film after another. Tabu has won two National Awards. Whether it’s beauty or wealth, Tabu is unmatched in every aspect.
However, one thing that still bothers people is why 53-year-old Tabu hasn’t gotten married yet.

Two National Awards

Tabu has won the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in ‘Maachis’ and ‘Chandni Bar’. Her acting skills have been praised time and again, which reflects her dedication to cinema.
Tabu’s real name

Yes, the famous actress Tabu’s real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. She made her debut as a child artist in the 1985 film ‘Hum Naujawan’ and later gained recognition with ‘Vijaypath’ (1994) for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Worked in Hollywood

Apart from Bollywood, Tabu has also made a mark in Hollywood. Her performances in films like ‘The Namesake’ and ‘Life of Pi’ have earned her praise worldwide.

One of Tabu’s biggest strengths is that she completely immerses herself in her characters, which makes them come alive. This is what people like about her.

The mystery of her personal life

Tabu’s personal life has always been in the spotlight. She has never married and has kept her personal life private. There were rumors of her relationships with Ajay Devgn and South star Nagarjuna, but Tabu has never spoken about it openly.
In an interview, she revealed that Ajay Devgn was the reason she was still unmarried. She also said that she hopes Ajay regrets what he did.

