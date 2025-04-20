scriptTamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Tamannaah Bhatia has bagged a major new movie role. She will be seen sharing the screen once again with John Abraham. Details of the film have now been revealed.

Apr 20, 2025 / 11:24 am

Patrika Desk

tamannaah bhatia

तमन्ना भाटिया और जॉन अब्राहम

Tamannaah Bhatia’s New Movie: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently associated with several major projects. News reports suggest she may be cast in director Rohit Shetty’s next film. Her name is reportedly almost finalised for the role. John Abraham will also play a significant role in the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia to Star Alongside John Abraham

This will be a biopic based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film’s story is reportedly based on his autobiography, ‘Let Me Say It Now’. This pairing of John and Tamannaah will reunite them on screen after ‘Vedaa’, where Tamannaah played a small role as John’s wife.

Rakesh Maria Biopic

Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia may play the role of Preeti Maria, Rakesh Maria’s wife. This character will be emotionally strong and pivotal to the narrative. Preeti consistently stood by Rakesh during challenging times, taking care of the family while he was dedicated to national security.

When will the shooting start?

The film’s shooting commenced on 18 April 2025 in Mumbai. According to media reports, filming will take place at over 40 locations across Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Films

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the spotlight for ‘Odela 2’, recently released and performing well at the box office. Some time ago, she was in the news for her potential casting in Anees Bazmee’s film ‘No Entry 2’, though an official announcement is yet to be made. If she secures roles in both films, it would be a significant development in her career.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

22 hours ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

22 hours ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

22 hours ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

21 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

in 4 hours

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

in 3 hours

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

15 hours ago

Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

Bollywood

Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

19 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan's Spy Thriller Shelved After Finalizing Title

in 5 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

बॉलीवुड

Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

in 4 hours

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

बॉलीवुड

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

in 3 hours

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

बॉलीवुड

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" Premieres in Srinagar After 38 Years

15 hours ago

Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

बॉलीवुड

Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.