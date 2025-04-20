Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Tamannaah Bhatia’s New Movie: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently associated with several major projects. News reports suggest she may be cast in director Rohit Shetty’s next film. Her name is reportedly almost finalised for the role. John Abraham will also play a significant role in the film.
Tamannaah Bhatia to Star Alongside John Abraham
This will be a biopic based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film’s story is reportedly based on his autobiography, ‘Let Me Say It Now’. This pairing of John and Tamannaah will reunite them on screen after ‘Vedaa’, where Tamannaah played a small role as John’s wife.
Rakesh Maria Biopic
Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia may play the role of Preeti Maria, Rakesh Maria’s wife. This character will be emotionally strong and pivotal to the narrative. Preeti consistently stood by Rakesh during challenging times, taking care of the family while he was dedicated to national security.
When will the shooting start?
The film’s shooting commenced on 18 April 2025 in Mumbai. According to media reports, filming will take place at over 40 locations across Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Films
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the spotlight for ‘Odela 2’, recently released and performing well at the box office. Some time ago, she was in the news for her potential casting in Anees Bazmee’s film ‘No Entry 2’, though an official announcement is yet to be made. If she secures roles in both films, it would be a significant development in her career.