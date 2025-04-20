Tamannaah Bhatia and John Abraham Reunite for Rohit-Directed Action Film

Tamannaah Bhatia to Star Alongside John Abraham This will be a biopic based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film’s story is reportedly based on his autobiography, ‘Let Me Say It Now’. This pairing of John and Tamannaah will reunite them on screen after ‘Vedaa’, where Tamannaah played a small role as John’s wife.

Rakesh Maria Biopic Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia may play the role of Preeti Maria, Rakesh Maria’s wife. This character will be emotionally strong and pivotal to the narrative. Preeti consistently stood by Rakesh during challenging times, taking care of the family while he was dedicated to national security.