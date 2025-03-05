scriptTamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Split Before Valentine's Day: Evidence Emerges | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Split Before Valentine's Day: Evidence Emerges

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Breakup: Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma breaking up are creating a buzz on social media. Fans are shocked and searching for evidence to understand why the relationship ended.

MumbaiMar 05, 2025 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Breakup

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Breakup

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Breakup Reason: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have reportedly ended their relationship. News of their separation has shocked fans, especially given rumours of impending marriage. The breakup became apparent when both deleted photos of each other from their Instagram accounts, leaving fans speculating about the cause. Emerging evidence suggests several factors contributed to the split, with some fans pointing to a rift developing as early as February. Let’s examine the evidence fueling these fan theories.

Evidence of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s Breakup

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma became a couple in 2023, openly expressing their affection. While their busy careers are cited as a contributing factor to the breakup, fans remain unconvinced. Many believe the real reason behind their separation is Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. This speculation stems from photos Rasha shared on 9 February, showing her and Vijay enjoying themselves in Dubai. Although she tagged Tamannaah and wrote “miss you,” fans highlight that Vijay should have been with Tamannaah before Valentine’s Day, but instead spent time with Rasha. February being the month of love, this perceived discrepancy is considered strong evidence of the breakup by many fans.
According to a Pinkvilla report, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have decided to maintain mutual respect and remain friends following their separation. A source stated that they parted ways some time ago and are now focused on their respective careers.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Split Before Valentine's Day: Evidence Emerges

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

Lucknow

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

in 2 hours

Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

World

Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

in 9 minutes

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

Sports

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

in 2 hours

Massive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed

Special

Massive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed

2 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Split Before Valentine's Day: Evidence Emerges

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Split Before Valentine's Day: Evidence Emerges

in 4 hours

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

6 days ago

Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

1 week ago

Farah Khan Faces FIR After making offensive remarks about Holi

Entertainment

Farah Khan Faces FIR After making offensive remarks about Holi

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.