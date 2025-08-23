Tamannaah Bhatia set to star in ‘Ragini MMS 3’

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. Tamannaah Bhatia loved the film's story. Ekta Kapoor narrated the story to Tamannaah on the set of 'One', and Tamannaah was surprised by the new horror theme. This time, 'Ragini MMS 3' will be in a horror-comedy format instead of horror-erotica. The team is also looking for a sensational music number that can become a chartbuster like the song 'Baby Doll' from 'Ragini MMS 2'.