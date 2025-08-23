Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tamannaah Bhatia set to star in ‘Ragini MMS 3’

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the avatar of a horror queen in 'Ragini MMS 3'. It will be interesting to see this new avatar of Tamannaah, always known for her glamorous looks.

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Ragini MMS 3: Tamannaah Bhatia has joined Ekta Kapoor's popular horror franchise, 'Ragini MMS', for its third installment. She will play the lead role in this film, which is set to be the biggest 'Ragini MMS' film yet. Ekta Kapoor had been wanting to make 'Ragini MMS 3' for quite some time and has finally finalised a concept that fits within the 'Ragini MMS' universe while also presenting it in a new style.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Terrifying Avatar in 'Ragini MMS 3'

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. Tamannaah Bhatia loved the film's story. Ekta Kapoor narrated the story to Tamannaah on the set of 'One', and Tamannaah was surprised by the new horror theme. This time, 'Ragini MMS 3' will be in a horror-comedy format instead of horror-erotica. The team is also looking for a sensational music number that can become a chartbuster like the song 'Baby Doll' from 'Ragini MMS 2'.

The 'Ragini MMS' Franchise

The 'Ragini MMS' franchise began in 2011 with Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala, followed by the Sunny Leone starrer 'Ragini MMS 2' in 2014. 'Ragini MMS 2' was a massive box office success, and its song 'Baby Doll' became a huge hit. It is being said that 'Ragini MMS 3' will offer a potent mix of fear, comedy, and music. Now it remains to be seen how effectively Tamannaah Bhatia can frighten and amuse the audience with this film.

