Tannishtha Chatterjee's Illness Uncovers the Truth About This 'Hidden' Cancer, Know Symptoms and Treatment

Famous actress and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee has the responsibility of her 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old innocent daughter. The entire responsibility of running the household, and amidst all this, the most difficult battle of life with fourth-stage cancer. This is the story of Bollywood's well-known actress Tannishtha Chatterjee. A woman who is not only battling her illness but is also the sole support for her family. Let's find out what she said in a recent interview.