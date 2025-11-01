Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Tannishtha Chatterjee's Illness Uncovers the Truth About This 'Hidden' Cancer, Know Symptoms and Treatment

The responsibility of a 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old innocent daughter. The entire responsibility of running the household, and amidst all this, the most difficult battle of life against stage 4 cancer. This is the story of the well-known Bollywood actress Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

तनिष्ठा चटर्जी की बीमारी ने खोली इस 'छुपे हुए' कैंसर की सच्चाई, जानें लक्षण और इलाज

Tannishtha Chatterjee (Image: Instagram)

Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4: Bollywood actor Tannishtha Chatterjee shared information about being diagnosed with Stage 4 Oligometastatic cancer on her Instagram post. This is a disease that very few people know about, but it is spreading rapidly. It is noteworthy that Tannishtha not only shared her battle but also expressed gratitude for the support of her family, friends, and fans.

Famous actress and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee has the responsibility of her 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old innocent daughter. The entire responsibility of running the household, and amidst all this, the most difficult battle of life with fourth-stage cancer. This is the story of Bollywood's well-known actress Tannishtha Chatterjee. A woman who is not only battling her illness but is also the sole support for her family. Let's find out what she said in a recent interview.

Actress Undergoing the Most Difficult Phase of Life

Tannishtha Chatterjee, the famous actress and filmmaker known for her powerful acting, has spoken openly about her battle with cancer and the courage and hope derived from her new film 'Full Plate'. In fact, her mention of the term Oligometastatic cancer has drawn people's attention, as it's a condition many are unaware of. So, let's learn about her illness.

Oligometastatic Cancer

It should be noted that oligometastatic cancer is not a specific type of cancer. In this condition, cancer spreads to only a limited number of sites, usually one to five lesions. It represents an intermediate stage between a confined tumor and metastatic disease, in which cancer spreads extensively to multiple organs.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), this “oligo” stage can, in some cases, offer a better prognosis, because the areas of spread are small and potentially more amenable to treatment. While metastatic (Stage IV) cancer can spread widely, oligometastatic disease remains limited. It is important to note that this condition is not contagious and does not spread through touch.

Early Symptoms

It is important to know that the common symptoms of oligometastatic cancer include: persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, pain in the affected area of the body, tumors or swelling, difficulty breathing (if it has spread to the lungs), and constipation or diarrhea (if it has spread to the intestines).

Since this condition is related to cancer, many of its symptoms are similar to those of Stage IV cancer. Most people are unaware of it, so knowledge about its treatment is limited. The development of specific medications or targeted therapies for oligometastatic cancer is still in the early stages.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tannishtha Chatterjee's Illness Uncovers the Truth About This 'Hidden' Cancer, Know Symptoms and Treatment

