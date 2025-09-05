Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Teachers' Day Special: Films That Unlock Minds – Lessons Beyond AI and YouTube

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, we are discussing films that explain the true meaning of education, surpassing even AI and YouTube. These films not only entertain but also unlock the doors of our minds, providing us with new perspectives and viewpoints that allow us to understand life better…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

teachers Day Special
Teachers' Day Special (Image: X)

Teachers Day Special: On Teacher's Day, we all remember our teachers who not only imparted bookish knowledge but also taught us to navigate life's difficult paths. Bollywood has also portrayed the characters of teachers on screen many times. Today we will talk about five such films that have explained the real meaning of education to us.

Taare Zameen Par
Watch on- (Youtube)

This film by Aamir Khan shows the greatest strength of a teacher as connecting with the hearts of children. In the film, teacher Ram Shankar teaches a child named Ishaan Awasthi with love and patience, overcoming his weaknesses and highlighting his strengths. This film shows that every child has their own needs and the teacher should understand them.

3 Idiots
Watch on- (Amazon Prime Video)

In this film, the character of Rancho emphasizes understanding the subject matter rather than rote learning. He teaches in fun and creative ways. The film shows that memorising textbooks is not essential in education; understanding it from the heart and experimenting is also important.

Chalk n Duster
Watch on- (Amazon Prime Video)

This film depicts the dedication and discipline of teachers. It tells the story of two female teachers who consider teaching not just a job but a mission. The film teaches us that teaching is a responsibility that requires dedication and hard work.

Super 30
Watch on- (Amazon Prime Video)

This Hrithik Roshan film is a biopic of the famous teacher Anand Kumar. Anand Kumar prepares poor and meritorious students for the IIT entrance exam and instills confidence in them. The film shows that poverty cannot be an obstacle in the path of dreams.

Hichki
Watch on- (Amazon Prime Video)

This film shows that every child is special, even if they don't fit into the standard education system. Rani Mukerji, in the role of Ritu, believes in teaching special children, and her teaching technique is to identify and promote every child's potential. The film emphasizes the need for empathy and understanding.

These films not only entertain but also inspire us to move forward in life. By watching these films, you can also remember the contribution of your teachers in your life and also recall your childhood days.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 11:19 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Teachers' Day Special: Films That Unlock Minds – Lessons Beyond AI and YouTube
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.