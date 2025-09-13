Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' Creates Box Office Frenzy on Day 1

Mirai Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja, a well-known South Indian actor, achieved pan-India recognition after the film 'Hanu-Man'. This film propelled him to the stardom he had long sought. His new film, 'Mirai', a fantasy action-adventure film transporting viewers to another world with spectacular VFX effects and original content, is released in theatres today.
'Mirai', made on a budget of approximately ₹50 crore, boasts high-level VFX that is receiving significant praise. It tells the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred texts that can transform humans into gods. The film is receiving positive user reviews. Let's take a look at its Day 1 box office collection.
According to Sacnilk, 'Mirai' has opened with ₹8.93 crore at the box office, a tremendous opening. While 'Mahavatar Narasimha' was one of the biggest hits of the year, 'Mirai' has surpassed its opening day collection.
'Mirai' recorded the highest occupancy (63.52%) in Telugu. The film registered 16.60 percent occupancy in Tamil and 8.81 percent in Hindi. Despite competition from Hindi films like 'Baagi 4', 'The Bengal Files', and the Hollywood film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', 'Mirai' has achieved a remarkable collection.
Teja Sajja plays the lead role in 'Mirai', alongside prominent actors like Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran. Following the box office success of 'Hanu-Man' last year, expectations for 'Mirai' are even higher.
'Mirai', released on September 12th, is receiving positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The film's blend of action, adventure, and fantasy is proving highly appealing to viewers.