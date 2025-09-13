Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' Creates Box Office Frenzy on Day 1

Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' has taken the box office by storm upon its release. Following the success of 'Hanu-Man', 'Mirai' has also captured the hearts of the audience…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

तेजा सज्जा बने बॉक्स ऑफिस के नए किंग? 'Mirai' ने पहले दिन ही मचा दिया तहलका
Mirai (Image: X)

Mirai Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja, a well-known South Indian actor, achieved pan-India recognition after the film 'Hanu-Man'. This film propelled him to the stardom he had long sought. His new film, 'Mirai', a fantasy action-adventure film transporting viewers to another world with spectacular VFX effects and original content, is released in theatres today.

'Mirai' Creates a Sensation on Day One

'Mirai', made on a budget of approximately ₹50 crore, boasts high-level VFX that is receiving significant praise. It tells the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred texts that can transform humans into gods. The film is receiving positive user reviews. Let's take a look at its Day 1 box office collection.

Excellent Opening

According to Sacnilk, 'Mirai' has opened with ₹8.93 crore at the box office, a tremendous opening. While 'Mahavatar Narasimha' was one of the biggest hits of the year, 'Mirai' has surpassed its opening day collection.

'Mirai' Registers Impressive Collection

'Mirai' recorded the highest occupancy (63.52%) in Telugu. The film registered 16.60 percent occupancy in Tamil and 8.81 percent in Hindi. Despite competition from Hindi films like 'Baagi 4', 'The Bengal Files', and the Hollywood film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', 'Mirai' has achieved a remarkable collection.

Teja Sajja plays the lead role in 'Mirai', alongside prominent actors like Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran. Following the box office success of 'Hanu-Man' last year, expectations for 'Mirai' are even higher.

Positive Response

'Mirai', released on September 12th, is receiving positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The film's blend of action, adventure, and fantasy is proving highly appealing to viewers.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 02:29 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' Creates Box Office Frenzy on Day 1
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.