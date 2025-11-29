Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Film Opens to an Impressive Start

Tere Ishk Mein (Source: X @sandydfc)
Tere Ishk Mein BO Collection Day 1: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has made a strong start at the box office. Released yesterday, November 28, the film has taken steps towards a double-digit collection on its first day, which is a positive result for film critics and trade analysts.
It is worth noting that the film is a sequel to the 2013 cult hit 'Raanjhana', directed by Aanand L. Rai and with music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman. However, the story of 'Tere Ishk Mein' is the opposite of 'Raanjhana'. While 'Raanjhana' was a story of separation, 'Tere Ishk Mein' portrays a lover who would do anything for their beloved. The film has been released in 5 languages in India. It collected approximately ₹16.50 crore on its first day, whereas 'Saiyara', released earlier this year in 2025, had earned approximately ₹21 crore on its opening day.
These figures indicate that Dhanush's film has had a good start, but it narrowly missed surpassing the big hit 'Saiyara'. Given the enthusiasm among fans, it appears that 'Tere Ishk Mein' might give 'Saiyara' a run for its money. It is also worth mentioning that the new on-screen chemistry between actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon has been a topic of discussion for various reasons even before the release. In fact, the film's trailer and songs had already created a buzz on social media, further increasing the audience's eagerness to watch the movie.
Initially, audiences came to theatres with low expectations, but reports that have emerged suggest the film has surpassed most predictions. Many internet users have praised Dhanush's passionate character, and Kriti Sanon's acting has also received appreciation. Overall, director Aanand L. Rai has succeeded in winning the audience's hearts with his nuanced and powerful storytelling.
Furthermore, the film 'Tere Ishk Mein' earned a total of ₹16.50 crore on its very first day. According to Sacnilk, 'Tere Ishk Mein' has surpassed films like 'Baaghi' (₹5.54 crore), 'Sitaare Zameen Par' (₹3.1 crore), and 'Sky Force' (₹3.82 crore) in terms of pre-sale earnings. The film is expected to see further growth in its earnings in the coming days due to the strong word-of-mouth it is receiving.
