‘Tere Ishk Mein’ BO Collection 2nd Day: Will it Surpass ‘Saiyaara’?

In India, Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has collected ₹33 crore at the box office in 2 days so far. It is estimated that by the opening weekend, this film could do a net business of ₹50 crore in India, while the worldwide collection could reach around ₹65-70 crore. Such figures are enough to indicate that 'Tere Ishk Mein' can easily be included in the list of successful movies of this year. Overall, it can be said that director Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama film has indeed proven to be impactful and is making a special place in the hearts of fans.