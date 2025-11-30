‘Tere Ishk Mein’ BO Collection 2nd Day: Will it Surpass ‘Saiyaara’?

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Saiyaara (Source: X )
Tere Ishk Mein Vs Saiyaara: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has made a strong debut at the box office. Director Aanand L. Rai, who previously made the brilliant romantic drama film 'Raanjhanaa', has once again managed to win the hearts of fans with his new offering 'Tere Ishk Mein'. It is worth noting that Aanand L. Rai has beautifully and uniquely presented the story of 'Kundan's' unrequited love, and this time 'Shankar's' unrequited love, on the silver screen. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, 'Tere Ishk Mein' has succeeded in entertaining fans in theatres.
The film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has earned phenomenally in terms of worldwide collection. Fans are now hoping that this film is ready to give tough competition to 'Saiyara', which was released in 2025. According to Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of the film 'Tere Ishk Mein' on its second day of release has been more than ₹21 crore, which is significantly higher than its opening day.
While it has grossed approximately ₹45 crore worldwide in 2 days, which is enough to bring a smile to the faces of the makers. It is worth mentioning that the film's good earnings are a testament to its compelling story and Dhanush's powerful performance.
On the other hand, the film 'Saiyara', directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj's CEO Akshay Vidhani, had a very strong start at the box office. According to the initial figures from box office tracker Sacnilk, the film 'Saiyara' had an opening of ₹21 crore on its first day, after which its collection in India reached ₹24 crore. Along with this, the film had garnered ₹45 crore in just two days, while its worldwide collection had crossed ₹50 crore in two days, making 'Saiyara' one of the hit films of 2025.
In India, Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has collected ₹33 crore at the box office in 2 days so far. It is estimated that by the opening weekend, this film could do a net business of ₹50 crore in India, while the worldwide collection could reach around ₹65-70 crore. Such figures are enough to indicate that 'Tere Ishk Mein' can easily be included in the list of successful movies of this year. Overall, it can be said that director Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama film has indeed proven to be impactful and is making a special place in the hearts of fans.
