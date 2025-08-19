Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Thama: 109-Second Spine-Chilling Teaser Released

A spine-chilling 1-minute 49-second teaser for the upcoming film 'Thama' has been released.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

THAMA (Image: Social Media)

Thama Teaser: Maddock Films, renowned for its horror-comedy films like Stree, Stree 2, and Bhediya, is set to release its next multi-starrer film, Thama. The makers have released the teaser, promising a potent mix of romance, horror, and action. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles.

Highlights of the Teaser

The teaser opens in a dense forest, where Ayushmann and Rashmika are spending time together. A voiceover asks, 'Will you be able to survive without me? For 100 years?' The actress replies, 'Not even for a moment, let alone 100 years.' Following this dialogue, the story takes a terrifying turn.

Interspersed with Ayushmann and Rashmika's love story are scenes filled with horror and thrills. Strange events unfold in the forest. Ayushmann is seen battling animals and dangerous forces.

The approximately 109-second-long teaser features several spine-chilling scenes. It also includes a glimpse of Malaika Arora's dance. Faisal Malik also plays a significant role. Veteran actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also appear in the film.

The teaser concludes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a terrifying look, saying, "I haven't seen any romance in the last 75 years... keep it going."

Release Date

The teaser clearly indicates a potent blend of romance, horror, action, and thrills. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Maddock Films has touted it as its first horror love story. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, they wrote, 'Never was fear so powerful, and never was love so dangerous.'

This highly anticipated film will be released on Diwali.

Related Topics

Bollywood News

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Upcoming movie

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 02:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Thama: 109-Second Spine-Chilling Teaser Released
