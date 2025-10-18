Thamma: Horror-Comedy Shatters Advance Booking Records, Selling Thousands of Tickets in Just 24 Hours

Thamma (Image: X)
Thamma advance booking day 1: The horror-comedy film 'Thamma', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to release at the box office on October 21st, and audiences are showing tremendous enthusiasm for the film. The movie has had a spectacular start on the very first day of its advance booking.
It is reported that 'Thamma' sold over 4,000 tickets on PVR INOX within just a few hours. The film's total pre-sales across national chains exceeded 5,000. This advance booking performance suggests that the film is likely to have a strong opening at the box office.
This vampire comedy-drama is releasing the day after Diwali, which is expected to benefit the film significantly. In just a few hours of opening, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma' sold over 6,000 tickets across major national chains like PVR and INOX, while the total ticket sales for the first day surpassed the 12,000 mark. This clearly indicates that the film is poised to make the most of the Diwali holidays. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the advance booking for 'Thamma' began on October 7th.
Furthermore, considering the fan following of Ayushmann and Rashmika, the popularity of the horror-comedy genre, and the growing interest in Maddock Films' expanding Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), it appears that this film will be a box office hit. If the pace of 'Thamma's advance booking continues, it could become one of the biggest pre-sales of the year for any Bollywood film.
It is anticipated that 'Thamma' will draw large crowds to the box office this Diwali weekend. Based on the initial trends, it is estimated that the film could collect over ₹20 crore on its opening day, potentially reaching up to ₹30 crore. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, 'Thamma' has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.
