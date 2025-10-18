Thamma: Horror-Comedy Shatters Advance Booking Records, Selling Thousands of Tickets in Just 24 Hours

This vampire comedy-drama is releasing the day after Diwali, which is expected to benefit the film significantly. In just a few hours of opening, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma' sold over 6,000 tickets across major national chains like PVR and INOX, while the total ticket sales for the first day surpassed the 12,000 mark. This clearly indicates that the film is poised to make the most of the Diwali holidays. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the advance booking for 'Thamma' began on October 7th.