'Thamma' Outperforms 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' at Day 1 Box Office

Harshvardhan Rane has been quite popular among fans since the re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. In this context, his film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has also won the hearts of fans upon its release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on its opening day. While this figure may be lower compared to 'Thamma', the film is succeeding in winning people's hearts.