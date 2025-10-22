'Thamma' Outperforms 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' at Day 1 Box Office

Thama Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Image: X)
Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 BOC: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' and Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' have both been released at the box office simultaneously. While both films had a strong entry, in terms of first-day box office collections, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' has surpassed Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.
It is worth noting that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma' hit the box office on October 21. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' was also released. Fans have shown considerable enthusiasm for both films.
Furthermore, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' is a horror-comedy film, which is part of an already successful franchise. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting this film. According to Sacnilk, the film garnered an impressive collection of ₹24 crore on its opening day.
Harshvardhan Rane has been quite popular among fans since the re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. In this context, his film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has also won the hearts of fans upon its release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on its opening day. While this figure may be lower compared to 'Thamma', the film is succeeding in winning people's hearts.
In fact, after its first day's earnings, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' has secured the 4th position among the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films on their opening day. Meanwhile, observing the love being received by 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', it can be anticipated that the film is expected to perform well in the coming days.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending