Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

'The Bengal Files' BTS Video Released Ahead of Film's Release

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files,' one of the most anticipated films of 2025, has been released.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

The Bengal Files BTS Video
विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री की फिल्म ‘द बंगाल फाइल्स’ का BTS वीडियो

BTS Video: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film, ‘The Bengal Files’, is considered one of the most talked-about films of the year. Anupam Kher plays Mahatma Gandhi in this film. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film on Instagram, which is being loved by the fans.

While sharing it, the actor wrote, “Behind the scenes video from the sets of ‘The Bengal Files’”. He also tagged Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi in it. In the video, he is seen walking exactly like Gandhiji. Vivek Ranjan and a crew member are also with him.

Based on a true story

‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the backdrop of the ‘Direct Action Day’ that took place in Kolkata on 16 August 1946. It is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. On 16 August, the makers organised a trailer launch event in Kolkata. There was a lot of commotion during the screening. The administration did not allow its trailer to be released there.

There was a lot of argument between the filmmakers and the police regarding this. Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi had said about the controversy that she was very saddened by it. People are opposing it without even watching it. She also appealed to all Bengali brothers and sisters to watch the film so that people can know what happened in the past.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bollywood News

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 05:43 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'The Bengal Files' BTS Video Released Ahead of Film's Release
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.