'The Bengal Files' BTS Video Released Ahead of Film's Release

BTS Video: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film, ‘The Bengal Files’, is considered one of the most talked-about films of the year. Anupam Kher plays Mahatma Gandhi in this film. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film on Instagram, which is being loved by the fans.
While sharing it, the actor wrote, “Behind the scenes video from the sets of ‘The Bengal Files’”. He also tagged Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi in it. In the video, he is seen walking exactly like Gandhiji. Vivek Ranjan and a crew member are also with him.
‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the backdrop of the ‘Direct Action Day’ that took place in Kolkata on 16 August 1946. It is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. On 16 August, the makers organised a trailer launch event in Kolkata. There was a lot of commotion during the screening. The administration did not allow its trailer to be released there.
There was a lot of argument between the filmmakers and the police regarding this. Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi had said about the controversy that she was very saddened by it. People are opposing it without even watching it. She also appealed to all Bengali brothers and sisters to watch the film so that people can know what happened in the past.