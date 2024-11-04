The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Trouble Getting Tickets In the video, Kartik’s mother is seen sitting on the sofa, talking about the trouble she’s facing in getting tickets. She jokingly says, “I’m feeling like posting, ‘Oh God, my eyes are tired of waiting to watch this film’.” Then, Kartik asks humorously, “Where do I book the tickets from now?”

Kartik is sharing funny videos with his co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan on social media, increasing the buzz around the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was released on November 1 and had a direct box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

Box Office Collection The horror-comedy film has received mixed reactions from the audience. Film critic Taran Adarsh reported that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned ₹36.60 crores on its first day, which is Kartik’s biggest opener. Adarsh tweeted, “Kartik Aaryan vs Kartik Aaryan: ‘BB3’ has taken a massive jump. The first-day business is ₹36.60 crores.”

The film’s total collection on the second day was ₹37 crores. So, the total collection is ₹72.5 crores. The film is all set to cross the ₹100 crore mark in just a few days.

It’s worth noting that Kartik’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ earned ₹14.11 crores on its opening day. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2020) earned ₹12.40 crores, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ (2023) earned ₹9.25 crores, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (2019) earned ₹9.10 crores, ‘Luka Chuppi’ (2019) earned ₹8.01 crores, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2015) earned ₹6.80 crores, ‘Shehzada’ (2023) earned ₹6 crores, and ‘Chandu Champion’ (2024) earned ₹5.40 crores.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is the third installment of the franchise. The 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles.

Part 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Tripti Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.