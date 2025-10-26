‘The Girlfriend’ trailer: Rashmika Mandanna-starrer packs emotion, romance, and thrill into 2 minutes and 39 seconds

The Girlfriend Trailer (Image: Patrika)
The Girlfriend Trailer Release: Great news for love story lovers. A film is all set to hit the theatres soon, which will leave you overjoyed. The trailer of the film was released by the makers today. Let us tell you the name of the film and its release date.
National crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to win hearts once again. The trailer of her upcoming romantic drama film, ‘The Girlfriend’, was released today, Saturday. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "This is not just a love story, it will make you think. The trailer of the film ‘The Girlfriend’ is released."
In the 2-minute 39-second emotional trailer, Rashmika is seen in the character of 'Bhuma', while opposite her is Dhikshith Shetty, who plays the role of 'Vikram'. The chemistry between the two and the depth of the story are evident in the trailer itself.
Additionally, Anu Emmanuel also plays an important role in the film. ‘The Girlfriend’ will be released not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, making it clear that this film is set to capture the hearts of audiences from the South to the North.
At the beginning of the trailer, Rashmika (as Bhuma) hesitantly asks Vikram, “Can we take a little break?” To this, Vikram reacts by saying, “A break means a break from one.”
After this, the story moves into a flashback where Vikram proposes to Bhuma, saying, “The day after tomorrow is an auspicious time — let’s get married.” Vikram completely trusts Bhuma, but Bhuma, hesitantly, refers to him as her boyfriend.
The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the cinematography is done by Krishnan Vasant. ‘The Girlfriend’ promises an emotional story that will explore the complexities of love and relationships.
Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in prominent roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on November 7.
