Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

He is not a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, but a lyricist and a YouTuber.

Nov 13, 2024 / 10:29 am

Salman Khan News: The person who threatened Salman Khan was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He had threatened Salman Khan and demanded a ransom of 5 crores. Now, his identity has been revealed. He is not a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, but a lyricist and a YouTuber. During the investigation, he revealed many shocking things. He finally revealed why he threatened Salman Khan, and the reason has come to light.

The Lyricist Who Threatened Salman Khan

The police have arrested the accused from Raichur in Karnataka. During the investigation, it was revealed that the lyricist’s name is Sohail Pasha, a 23-year-old YouTuber. According to the police, Pasha sent threatening messages to Salman Khan on November 7, demanding a ransom in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message read,
The Accused Told the Police the Real Reason Behind the Threat

The police further revealed that the accused wanted his song “Main Sikandar Hoon” to gain fame, which is why he threatened Salman Khan. He had no other motive. He was only doing this to become famous. It is worth noting that Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique was shot and killed some time ago, and Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident, saying that he would do something even worse to Salman Khan. Since then, the police have been providing 24-hour security to Salman Khan.

