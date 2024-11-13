Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

The Lyricist Who Threatened Salman Khan The police have arrested the accused from Raichur in Karnataka. During the investigation, it was revealed that the lyricist’s name is Sohail Pasha, a 23-year-old YouTuber. According to the police, Pasha sent threatening messages to Salman Khan on November 7, demanding a ransom in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message read,

The Accused Told the Police the Real Reason Behind the Threat The police further revealed that the accused wanted his song “Main Sikandar Hoon” to gain fame, which is why he threatened Salman Khan. He had no other motive. He was only doing this to become famous. It is worth noting that Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique was shot and killed some time ago, and Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident, saying that he would do something even worse to Salman Khan. Since then, the police have been providing 24-hour security to Salman Khan. The police further revealed that the accused wanted his song “Main Sikandar Hoon” to gain fame, which is why he threatened Salman Khan. He had no other motive. He was only doing this to become famous. It is worth noting that Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique was shot and killed some time ago, and Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident, saying that he would do something even worse to Salman Khan. Since then, the police have been providing 24-hour security to Salman Khan.