Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 90s Romance to Charm Gen Z, Film’s Release Date Revealed

The teaser of the film is very interesting and has managed to grab the attention of fans in just 1 minute and 34 seconds. It begins with some English lines, which go like this: 'If you are going to live another week, live the best week of your life,' which is going viral on social media. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and this is his second project with Kartik Aaryan after 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. This is the second time Kartik and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen together after the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Christmas in 2025.