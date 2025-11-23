Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 90s Romance to Charm Gen Z, Film’s Release Date Revealed

The magic of 90s romance is once again trending among the GEN-Z generation, which will refresh the old memories of young audiences…

2 min read
Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: The film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has been in the headlines for a long time. After several controversies and the shelving of a film, Kartik Aaryan is finally set to come up with his first film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', in which Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside him. The teaser of the film was released recently, and it appears to be a perfect blend of comedy and romance.

The Best Week of Your Life

In fact, the teaser of the film begins with a text that reads, "If you are going to live another week, live the best week of your life." This message completely changes the mood of the film, after which we are introduced to Kartik Aaryan's character, 'Ray', who appears on the beach showing off his abs and delivers a mischievous monologue, "From Mallika to Malala, from Urfi to Kamala, no one is going to let this mama's boy slip away."

Following this, the heroine Rumi makes an entry, and she is heard saying, "I want to live a 90s love story in the hook-up culture of 2025." The atmosphere changes when Kartik, teasing Ananya's feminist ideals, says, "You guys are always hoisting the flag of feminism everywhere and still have expectations. Ladies first, pulling chairs, opening doors. What is this, wanting the best of both worlds?"

In 1 minute and 34 seconds

The teaser of the film is very interesting and has managed to grab the attention of fans in just 1 minute and 34 seconds. It begins with some English lines, which go like this: 'If you are going to live another week, live the best week of your life,' which is going viral on social media. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and this is his second project with Kartik Aaryan after 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. This is the second time Kartik and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen together after the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Christmas in 2025.

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 02:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 90s Romance to Charm Gen Z, Film’s Release Date Revealed

