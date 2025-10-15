Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…': Romantic Cult Song Still Charms 33 Years Later

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…' has not lost its identity even 33 years after its release, making it a classic and cult song. This romantic song is remembered not only for its sweetness but also for its lyrics and music…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

'तुझे रब ने बनाया किस लिए...' 33 साल बाद भी इस रोमांटिक गाने ने नहीं खोया अपना जादू, बना कल्ट सॉन्ग

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…' (Image: X)

Romantic Cult Song: Singer Mohammed Aziz, who ruled the music world with his voice in the 80s and 90s, still lives in people's hearts. He sang many great songs in his long career. But there is one romantic song whose magic has not faded even after 33 years.

This Romantic Song Has Not Lost Its Magic Even After 33 Years

The song 'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye, Kis Liye' from the 1992 film 'Yaad Rakhegi Duniya' is being discussed. Aditya Pancholi and Rukhsar Rahman were seen in this song. Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam breathed life into this song with their voices. Aditya Pancholi showering love on Rukhsar Rahman in the song is still remembered by people today.

Along with this, Mohammed Aziz worked with many legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Kavita Krishnamurthy in his career. But the song 'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya' is at the top of his all-time hit list. Even today, this song is heard everywhere, from barber shops and buses to weddings.

Immense Love...

In fact, the music for this song was composed by Anand-Milind and its lyrics were written by Sameer. Just like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Aziz's era was also quite glorious in the Hindi cinema world. He sang approximately 20,000 songs in his career, in every language.

Even today, his songs are etched in people's minds and he will always be remembered. Rukhsar Rahman had also worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Beintehaan Pyaar', but this film did not achieve much success. After this, the actress got married, which did not last long, and she even quit acting for this marriage.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 05:57 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…': Romantic Cult Song Still Charms 33 Years Later

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Another Veteran Actress Madhumati Passes Away After Pankaj Dheer, Film Industry Loses Two Precious Gems in a Single Day

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s ‘Walk’ Swag on Ramp Leaves Fans Amused

'रैम्प वॉक कम, और मॉर्निंग वॉक ज्यादा लग रहा...' भाईजान का स्वैग देख फैंस ने किया कमेंट्स
Bollywood

Double Dose of Laughter! Chunky Pandey and Govinda Team Up in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

'मैं फुल नेपोटिज्म की औलाद हूं...', भाई-भतीजावाद पर चंकी पांडे दिया ऐसा बयान
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises Amidst KBC Controversy

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional
Bollywood

Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

Vivek Oberoi photos
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.