'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…': Romantic Cult Song Still Charms 33 Years Later

'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye…' (Image: X)
Romantic Cult Song: Singer Mohammed Aziz, who ruled the music world with his voice in the 80s and 90s, still lives in people's hearts. He sang many great songs in his long career. But there is one romantic song whose magic has not faded even after 33 years.
The song 'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya Kis Liye, Kis Liye' from the 1992 film 'Yaad Rakhegi Duniya' is being discussed. Aditya Pancholi and Rukhsar Rahman were seen in this song. Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam breathed life into this song with their voices. Aditya Pancholi showering love on Rukhsar Rahman in the song is still remembered by people today.
Along with this, Mohammed Aziz worked with many legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Kavita Krishnamurthy in his career. But the song 'Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya' is at the top of his all-time hit list. Even today, this song is heard everywhere, from barber shops and buses to weddings.
In fact, the music for this song was composed by Anand-Milind and its lyrics were written by Sameer. Just like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Aziz's era was also quite glorious in the Hindi cinema world. He sang approximately 20,000 songs in his career, in every language.
Even today, his songs are etched in people's minds and he will always be remembered. Rukhsar Rahman had also worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Beintehaan Pyaar', but this film did not achieve much success. After this, the actress got married, which did not last long, and she even quit acting for this marriage.
