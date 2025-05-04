Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

‘Abir Gulal’ Scheduled for Release on 9 May This film, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, was slated for release in cinemas on 9 May. However, following the Pahalgam attack, the film was banned first in India and subsequently in Pakistan. Furthermore, the film’s songs and promotional content have been removed from YouTube. This decision has also impacted Fawad Khan’s potential return to Bollywood.

Vani Kapoor Instagram Account Vaani Kapoor Removes 'Abir Gulal' Social Media Posts While posts from Vaani Kapoor's other films, such as 'Raid 2', remain visible on her Instagram profile, all posts related to 'Abir Gulal' have disappeared. Social media users suggest the actress has either deleted or archived these posts. However, there has been no official statement from Vaani Kapoor regarding this matter.