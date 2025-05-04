scriptVaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Posts Featuring Fawad Khan After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Vaani Kapoor removed all posts related to the film ‘Abir Gulal’ with Fawad Khan. Social media accounts of Pakistani artists have also been blocked in India.

May 04, 2025 / 05:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Vaani Kapoor Removes Abir Gulal Posts: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Consequently, Bollywood has begun distancing itself from Pakistani artists. Amidst this, actress Vaani Kapoor has taken a significant step by removing all posts related to her film ‘Abir Gulal’, featuring Fawad Khan from her Instagram account.

‘Abir Gulal’ Scheduled for Release on 9 May

This film, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, was slated for release in cinemas on 9 May. However, following the Pahalgam attack, the film was banned first in India and subsequently in Pakistan. Furthermore, the film’s songs and promotional content have been removed from YouTube. This decision has also impacted Fawad Khan’s potential return to Bollywood.
Vaani Kapoor Removes ‘Abir Gulal’ Social Media Posts

While posts from Vaani Kapoor’s other films, such as ‘Raid 2’, remain visible on her Instagram profile, all posts related to ‘Abir Gulal’ have disappeared. Social media users suggest the actress has either deleted or archived these posts. However, there has been no official statement from Vaani Kapoor regarding this matter.

Pakistani Artists’ Accounts Blocked in India

In a strong move, the Indian government has blocked the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists. This includes: Fawad Khan, Hania Amir, Ali Zafar, Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Mehwish Hayat, and many others. These accounts are no longer visible in India, and their content is also being removed from YouTube.

