Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s ICU Video Leak: Person Who Filmed and Leaked Video Arrested

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised after his health deteriorated, has now been discharged. His family has decided that his further treatment will be conducted at home. Meanwhile, a distressing video of Dharmendra, which surfaced on Thursday, showed him in a critical condition. His first wife was repeatedly asking Dharmendra to get up, tearfully saying, "May my age be added to yours." As soon as this video leaked, it caused a stir, and everyone was worried. However, the police have now taken significant action and arrested the individual responsible.
Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the past 12 days and was discharged on Wednesday. The video of Dharmendra was leaked after he returned home. A significant revelation emerged in a report, with authorities confirming that a private video of Dharmendra and his family, while he was admitted to the ICU, was secretly recorded and then uploaded to social media by a hospital employee. This individual has now been taken into custody.
In the viral video, Dharmendra was seen lying on a bed. His sons Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and other family members (daughters Ahita, Vijeeta, grandsons Karan and Rajveer) were standing nearby. The clip clearly showed worry and sadness on everyone's faces, and Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping profusely, repeatedly saying, "Just get up once. What will I do without you?" People strongly condemned the recording of this private moment and appealed for such actions not to be repeated.
Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties. During his treatment, several false rumours circulated, which Hema Malini and Esha Deol strongly objected to. Both posted messages informing the public that the actor was healthy and recovering.
Furthermore, Hema Malini spoke in an interview, stating that her children (Sunny, Bobby, Esha) had not slept all night, so she could not afford to be weak. She expressed happiness that the actor had returned home, as he needed to be among his loved ones. Several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Govinda, visited the hospital to see Dharmendra. Currently, the actor is at home and undergoing treatment.
