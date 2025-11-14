Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s ICU Video Leak: Person Who Filmed and Leaked Video Arrested

Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised after his health deteriorated, has now been discharged. His family has decided that his further treatment will be conducted at home. Meanwhile, a distressing video of Dharmendra, which surfaced on Thursday, showed him in a critical condition. His first wife was repeatedly asking Dharmendra to get up, tearfully saying, "May my age be added to yours." As soon as this video leaked, it caused a stir, and everyone was worried. However, the police have now taken significant action and arrested the individual responsible.