Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last at the age of 87. Manoj Kumar was especially known for his patriotic films and the name ‘Bharat Kumar’. His fans knew him as ‘Bharat Kumar’. Manoj Kumar delivered excellent films in his film career such as Kranti, Poorab Aur Paschim, Woh Kaun Thi, and Upkar. His fans are paying tribute to the veteran actor on social media. His demise has sent a wave of grief through the entire Bollywood industry.
Bollywood Actors Pay Tribute to Manoj Kumar
People from the film industry are paying tribute to Manoj Kumar after his death. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said, “The great Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, our inspiration and the ‘lion’ of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar ji, is no longer with us. This is a huge loss for the film industry, and the entire industry will remember him.”
Manoj Kumar Changed His Name
Manoj Kumar was an actor of Hindi cinema who changed his name upon entering this glamorous world. His fans know him by this name to this day. Yes! The real name of the veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar was Harikishan Giri Goswami. His fans knew and loved him either as ‘Bharat Kumar’ (भारत कुमार) or ‘Manoj Kumar’ (मनोज कुमार).
Manoj Kumar Was a Fan of Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar
Manoj Kumar was born on 24 July 1937 in Abbottabad, which became part of Pakistan after the partition. Manoj Kumar’s parents chose India and came to Delhi at that time. Manoj Kumar had a passion for acting since childhood. He was a huge fan of Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal. He loved watching their every film and was so influenced by their movies that he changed his name from Harikishan to Manoj Kumar. He introduced himself as Manoj Kumar everywhere, and gradually, everyone started knowing him by that name.