Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Bollywood Actors Pay Tribute to Manoj Kumar People from the film industry are paying tribute to Manoj Kumar after his death. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said, “The great Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, our inspiration and the ‘lion’ of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar ji, is no longer with us. This is a huge loss for the film industry, and the entire industry will remember him.”

Indian actor and film director Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname ‘Bharat Kumar’, passes away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/nHvvVDT2CY — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025 Manoj Kumar Changed His Name Manoj Kumar was an actor of Hindi cinema who changed his name upon entering this glamorous world. His fans know him by this name to this day. Yes! The real name of the veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar was Harikishan Giri Goswami. His fans knew and loved him either as ‘Bharat Kumar’ (भारत कुमार) or ‘Manoj Kumar’ (मनोज कुमार). Manoj Kumar was an actor of Hindi cinema who changed his name upon entering this glamorous world. His fans know him by this name to this day. Yes! The real name of the veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar was Harikishan Giri Goswami. His fans knew and loved him either as ‘Bharat Kumar’ (भारत कुमार) or ‘Manoj Kumar’ (मनोज कुमार).