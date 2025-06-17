Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

Aruna Irani Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Twice (Aruna Irani Breast Cancer) In an interview with Lehren Retro, Aruna Irani revealed that she has battled breast cancer not once, but twice. The first time she was diagnosed, she was in the middle of a shoot. She suddenly felt something was wrong. Initially, the doctor dismissed it as a minor lump, but she didn’t take any risks and had it checked again, only to discover it was cancerous. She had the lump removed. Doctors recommended chemotherapy, but she refused, fearing hair loss and skin damage. Aruna said, “The doctor said I had to take the medication, so I chose that because I was working. Imagine, if my hair had fallen out, how would I have done the shoot?”

Aruna Irani Did Not Undergo Chemotherapy Aruna Irani further stated, "Cancer returned to my life, this time in March 2020, when Covid had just begun." Aruna believes that not undergoing chemotherapy the first time was a mistake on her part. This time, she underwent chemotherapy and said that treatments are better now; some hair loss occurs, but it grows back quickly.