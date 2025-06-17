scriptBollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

Bollywood Actress: Veteran actress Aruna Irani (अरुणा ईरानी) has revealed several personal details about her life, including her battle with cancer and kidney failure.

MumbaiJun 17, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Aruna Irani Breast Cancer: Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani is currently in the headlines. At nearly 80 years of age, she remains as fit and active as she was in her early career days. She has contributed to over 500 Bollywood films and numerous television shows. Aruna Irani recently shared some shocking details about her life, which have gone viral on social media, leaving people astonished.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Aruna Irani revealed that she has battled breast cancer not once, but twice. The first time she was diagnosed, she was in the middle of a shoot. She suddenly felt something was wrong. Initially, the doctor dismissed it as a minor lump, but she didn’t take any risks and had it checked again, only to discover it was cancerous. She had the lump removed. Doctors recommended chemotherapy, but she refused, fearing hair loss and skin damage. Aruna said, “The doctor said I had to take the medication, so I chose that because I was working. Imagine, if my hair had fallen out, how would I have done the shoot?”
Aruna Irani further stated, “Cancer returned to my life, this time in March 2020, when Covid had just begun.” Aruna believes that not undergoing chemotherapy the first time was a mistake on her part. This time, she underwent chemotherapy and said that treatments are better now; some hair loss occurs, but it grows back quickly.
Aruna further revealed that she was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 60, and doctors once declared that both her kidneys had failed. However, she did not undergo any surgery and remains perfectly fit today.

