Vikram Bhatt Returns to Horror with 'Haunted 3D' Teaser Release

The king of horror films and renowned director, Vikram Bhatt, is set to create a stir on the big screen once again! The teaser for the director's upcoming horror film, 'Haunted 3D', has been released.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Vikram Bhatt Upcoming Movie Haunted 3D
Vikram Bhatt (Image: Instagram)

Haunted 3D Movie Release Date: Vikram Bhatt, a name synonymous with horror films, is back with his new movie, ‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past 3D’. The teaser has now been released on Saregama Music's official YouTube channel. The teaser clearly suggests that the film will be full of suspense and fear. In the 1-minute 20-second teaser, strange events begin to unfold in a mysterious, deserted mansion in a dense forest…

This film is a sequel to the 2011 film ‘Haunted 3D’ and promises an even more terrifying experience for viewers.

Terrifying Scenes in the Teaser

The teaser begins in a deserted and frightening forest at night, under a dark sky, with a car passing through tall mountains. Mahakakshay Chakravarty (Mimoh), along with his friend, is travelling in the car. The car stops near an old board that reads, ‘Welcome to Maniktal’… After this, Mimoh enters a mansion, where the real game of fear begins.

Strange sounds echo inside the mansion, creating a terrifying atmosphere. In one scene, Mimoh peeks inside a door, and a glass bottle rolls to a stop near his feet. Then, in another scene, his friend picks up an old book and asks what's special about it. Mimoh replies, ‘A poem, handwritten.’ But when his friend searches for the poem, it's nowhere to be found. Suddenly, a piece of paper with the handwritten poem floats in the air and falls to the ground.

An unknown girl is seen wandering inside the mansion, adding to the mystery. The teaser ends with a glimpse of a terrifying ghost that suddenly appears on the screen.

Film Release Date

‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past 3D’ is a sequel to the 2011 superhit horror film ‘Haunted’, which was India's first 3D stereoscopic horror film. Once again, Vikram Bhatt, known for horror films like ‘Raaz’, ‘1920’, and ‘Shaapit’, has directed this film. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Mahesh Bhatt are presenting the film. The producers are Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetaambari Bhatt, while Rupa Pandit and Rahul V. Dube are the co-producers. The film stars Mahakakshay Chakravarty (Mimoh) and Chetana Pandey in lead roles. This terrifying story will hit theatres on 26 September.

