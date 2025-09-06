Vikram Bhatt's Mother Passes Away

Some of Vikram Bhatt's popular films include 'Raaz', '1920', 'Creature', 'Love Games', and 'Footpath'. However, he began his career with action and thriller films such as 'Madhosh', 'Gunahgaar', 'Bambai Ka Babu', and the Aamir Khan starrer 'Ghulam'. In 2002, he directed the blockbuster horror film 'Raaz', which marked his foray into the horror genre. He subsequently directed several other horror films, including 'Fear', '1920', 'Shaapit', 'Haunted 3D', 'Raaz 3D', 'Creature 3D', 'Raaz Reboot', '1921', 'Ghost', and 'Juda Hogi Bhi'.