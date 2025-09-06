Vikram Bhatt's Mother Passes Away

The mother of Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday, 6 September, morning. Her death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with condolences pouring in from across the board and tributes flooding social media.
Varsha Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt's mother, had been suffering from a long-term illness. A severe kidney infection led to multiple organ failure, resulting in her death. Varsha Bhatt, the wife of renowned cinematographer Praveen Bhatt, passed away. According to sources close to the family, her last rites were held at Versova crematorium on Saturday afternoon.
Vikram Bhatt was very close to his mother, and her contribution to his career is widely acknowledged. From a young age, he dreamt of filmmaking, and his mother consistently supported his aspirations. Today, Vikram Bhatt is counted among Bollywood's top directors, a success he always attributed to his mother.
Over the past 33 years, Vikram Bhatt has directed numerous successful Bollywood films. His directorial debut, 'Jaanam', was released in 1992. He is not only a director but also a skilled screenwriter and has even acted in a few films. His acting debut was in the 2015 film 'Khamoshiyan'.
Some of Vikram Bhatt's popular films include 'Raaz', '1920', 'Creature', 'Love Games', and 'Footpath'. However, he began his career with action and thriller films such as 'Madhosh', 'Gunahgaar', 'Bambai Ka Babu', and the Aamir Khan starrer 'Ghulam'. In 2002, he directed the blockbuster horror film 'Raaz', which marked his foray into the horror genre. He subsequently directed several other horror films, including 'Fear', '1920', 'Shaapit', 'Haunted 3D', 'Raaz 3D', 'Creature 3D', 'Raaz Reboot', '1921', 'Ghost', and 'Juda Hogi Bhi'.