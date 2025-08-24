Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Viral AI Tool Lets Users 'Talk' to Sushant Singh Rajput; Family Distressed

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020, but his fans still remember their favourite actor. Meanwhile, an AI tool has gone viral that allows users to seemingly converse with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Sushant Singh Rajput AI Tool
Sushant Singh Rajput AI Tool: The late Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput, is once again in the headlines. A new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that mimics his voice and responses is rapidly going viral. Over 550,000 people have already interacted with the tool, and its social media popularity has surged unexpectedly. This AI tool has now sparked a new debate due to the family's expressed displeasure.

Sushant Singh Rajput AI Tool Emerges

Several large companies have launched AI tools, employing various strategies to popularise them. Meta AI and Google have introduced numerous chatbots offering diverse assistance. The Sushant Singh Rajput tool functions similarly.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Expresses Displeasure

Any AI chatbot is initially fed data based on its theme and design. The AI then combines this data to provide results according to user commands. The Sushant Singh Rajput AI tool operates similarly, using online data including his interviews, statements, films, and videos. Users ask questions, and the AI tool responds in a manner that closely imitates Sushant Singh Rajput's style.

Family Urges Removal of Application

Reports indicate that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has expressed deep concern over this tool. They have sent a letter to Meta India requesting the removal of the application, which they consider "insensitive". According to an inside source at Meta, recreating Sushant Singh Rajput's voice and personality using AI is deeply distressing to the family.

Sushant Singh Rajput Died Five Years Ago

Meanwhile, many of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on social media are also demanding the tool's removal. One user wrote, "Remove it." Another wrote, "Why inflict further pain on the family of someone who is gone?" Yet another user commented, "Sushant was our hero; don't remember him like this." It is worth noting that Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai home. His death caused a significant uproar, with numerous accusations levelled against his then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who was ultimately acquitted by the court.

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 10:30 am

