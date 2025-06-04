Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma After RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory

Virat Kohli Praised Anushka Virat Kohli also credited his wife Anushka Sharma for his victory. He said, “Anushka has been coming here since 2014 and supporting RCB, so it’s been 11 years for her too. She has been consistently here, attending matches, watching tough matches, seeing us lose. What your life partner does for your game, the sacrifices, the commitment, and being with you during every difficult time. It’s something you can’t express in words.”

Raw emotions. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BV5jkamDot— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025 Kohli said these things in praise of Anushka It should be noted that Virat Kohli has been a part of RCB since the inception of the IPL. In the same vein, Virat spoke about all those partners who silently struggle behind the scenes. He said, "When you play professionally, only then do you understand how many things happen behind the scenes and what they go through."