Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma After RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory

RCB vs PBKS Final: Virat Kohli’s team, RCB, has won the IPL 2025 trophy after 17 years. During the celebrations, Virat also spoke about Anushka Sharma…

MumbaiJun 04, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

RCB IPL 2025 Winner

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get emotional after winning the match

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Video: On Tuesday, 3 June, RCB created history. After a long wait of 18 years, Virat Kohli got the wonderful opportunity to lift the IPL 2025 trophy. The dream in his eyes came true. His team won IPL 2025. During this time, Virat Kohli appeared extremely emotional. He was seen crying like a small child. Meanwhile, his wife Anushka Sharma also looked very happy and emotional. Even during this time, she fulfilled her duty as a wife and was seen taking care of Virat Kohli. After the victory, Virat poured his heart out to his favourite woman, his wife Anushka. He showered Anushka with praise.

Virat Kohli Praised Anushka

Virat Kohli also credited his wife Anushka Sharma for his victory. He said, “Anushka has been coming here since 2014 and supporting RCB, so it’s been 11 years for her too. She has been consistently here, attending matches, watching tough matches, seeing us lose. What your life partner does for your game, the sacrifices, the commitment, and being with you during every difficult time. It’s something you can’t express in words.”

Kohli said these things in praise of Anushka

It should be noted that Virat Kohli has been a part of RCB since the inception of the IPL. In the same vein, Virat spoke about all those partners who silently struggle behind the scenes. He said, “When you play professionally, only then do you understand how many things happen behind the scenes and what they go through.”
Anushka has seen me at my worst and gone through all the ups and downs with me. She has felt everything – the pain, the near misses. She is deeply connected to Bengaluru. She is also a Bangalore girl, and her relationship with RCB is strong. So this is incredibly special for her; she will be very proud.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma After RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory

