Vivek Oberoi Recalls How He Narrowly Escaped Death During Rajasthan Incident

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi shared his near-death experience from a trip to Rajasthan. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Vivek Oberoi big reveal to accident

Vivek Oberoi (Image: Patrika)

Vivek Oberoi News: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is recently in the headlines for his upcoming movie 'Mastiii 4'. In this regard, he had an interview with Mashable India in which he shared a terrible incident from Rajasthan. He revealed that he had an accident and narrowly escaped death. He was telling the driver to drive slowly, but he didn't listen, and the accident happened. Now, after this conversation, the actor's fans are also surprised to hear this and are commenting.

Vivek Oberoi Recounts Frightening Incident

While speaking with Mashable India, Vivek said, "I was shooting for the film 'Road' in Rajasthan. We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Very beautiful roads, a lovely drive, but it was nighttime. I asked the driver to slow down at least 15 to 20 times, and said that visibility is low at night, drive slowly. I was sitting in the front seat."

Major Accident Occurred in Rajasthan

Vivek further said, "I had just reclined my seat when suddenly there was a loud crash, a loud noise. A camel cart laden with rods suddenly appeared in front of the car. The rods had broken the windshield, and if my seat had been upright, those rods would have pierced my body. I couldn't get out of the car because the rods were on top of me. But I wasn't injured. I almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night, and that's why I have never sat in the front seat since that incident."

Vivek Fears Sitting in the Front Seat

Recalling another incident, Vivek Oberoi said, "Once again, I was with a driver, and he was also doing the same thing, driving very fast, so I asked him to stop the car and go to the washroom. Then I went to him and took the keys. After that, I left him there." It is worth noting that Vivek Oberoi is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Masti 4. Before this, Vivek has done well three times in the same franchise, and these films were hits at the box office. Now, Vivek will be seen on screen with Masti 4.

