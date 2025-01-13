War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is slated for release on 14 August this year. Hrithik Roshan has now given fans another exciting update, further increasing anticipation. Kiara Advani will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, and this will mark the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will share the screen. The War, released in 2019 and starring Tiger Shroff, was a box-office blockbuster. Approximately five years later, War 2 is set to arrive, and Hrithik Roshan has provided an update.
Hrithik Roshan Shares War 2 Update
Hrithik Roshan recently discussed War 2 at a meet-up. When questioned about the film, he revealed that only one element remains: a special dance sequence with Jr. NTR, which he is eagerly anticipating. He commented, “I hope my legs hold up!” Fans are now excitedly awaiting this dance-off between the two stars. It’s sure to be a challenging performance, given both actors’ strong dance skills. In the first War film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff delivered a powerful dance performance to the track ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar,’ raising expectations for War 2. Seeing two of the biggest stars in the film industry, Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, dance together will be a thrilling experience for fans.
Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2. The film is the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Spy Universe’. Filming has been underway for almost a year, yet the plot remains a closely guarded secret. Yash Raj Films is taking a very serious approach to the film, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to create a high-quality product.