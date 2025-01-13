War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

Hrithik Roshan Shares War 2 Update Hrithik Roshan recently discussed War 2 at a meet-up. When questioned about the film, he revealed that only one element remains: a special dance sequence with Jr. NTR, which he is eagerly anticipating. He commented, “I hope my legs hold up!” Fans are now excitedly awaiting this dance-off between the two stars. It’s sure to be a challenging performance, given both actors’ strong dance skills. In the first War film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff delivered a powerful dance performance to the track ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar,’ raising expectations for War 2. Seeing two of the biggest stars in the film industry, Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, dance together will be a thrilling experience for fans.

Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2. The film is the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe'. Filming has been underway for almost a year, yet the plot remains a closely guarded secret. Yash Raj Films is taking a very serious approach to the film, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to create a high-quality product.