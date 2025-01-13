scriptWar 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release | War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

War 2 Update: Hrithik Roshan has dropped a major hint about the upcoming film, ‘War 2’, leaving fans excited.

MumbaiJan 13, 2025 / 04:19 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 Update

War 2 Update

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is slated for release on 14 August this year. Hrithik Roshan has now given fans another exciting update, further increasing anticipation. Kiara Advani will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, and this will mark the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will share the screen. The War, released in 2019 and starring Tiger Shroff, was a box-office blockbuster. Approximately five years later, War 2 is set to arrive, and Hrithik Roshan has provided an update.

Hrithik Roshan Shares War 2 Update

Hrithik Roshan recently discussed War 2 at a meet-up. When questioned about the film, he revealed that only one element remains: a special dance sequence with Jr. NTR, which he is eagerly anticipating. He commented, “I hope my legs hold up!” Fans are now excitedly awaiting this dance-off between the two stars. It’s sure to be a challenging performance, given both actors’ strong dance skills. In the first War film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff delivered a powerful dance performance to the track ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar,’ raising expectations for War 2. Seeing two of the biggest stars in the film industry, Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, dance together will be a thrilling experience for fans.
War 2 Update
Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2. The film is the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Spy Universe’. Filming has been underway for almost a year, yet the plot remains a closely guarded secret. Yash Raj Films is taking a very serious approach to the film, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to create a high-quality product.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

in 17 minutes

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

National News

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

1 hour ago

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

World

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

1 hour ago

Board Exam 2025: Bihar Board Cracks Down on Cheating with Special Flying Squad

Education News

Board Exam 2025: Bihar Board Cracks Down on Cheating with Special Flying Squad

in 3 hours

Latest Bollywood

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

Bollywood

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

2 hours ago

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

Bollywood

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

2 days ago

Shraddha Kapoor's New Hairstyle Goes Viral

Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's New Hairstyle Goes Viral

4 days ago

Aashiqui 3: Tripti Dimri Loses Out on Lead Role

Entertainment

Aashiqui 3: Tripti Dimri Loses Out on Lead Role

5 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

बॉलीवुड

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

in 4 hours

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

बॉलीवुड

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

2 hours ago

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

बॉलीवुड

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

2 days ago

Fateh Review: Sonu Sood's Action Classic – A Thrilling Blend of Action and Emotion

मनोरंजन

Fateh Review: Sonu Sood's Action Classic – A Thrilling Blend of Action and Emotion

3 days ago

Shraddha Kapoor's New Hairstyle Goes Viral

बॉलीवुड

Shraddha Kapoor's New Hairstyle Goes Viral

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.