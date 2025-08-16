War 2 Shatters Records on Day 2, Outperforming Coolie

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Two big films and two superstars are clashing at the box office. While Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is creating a storm, Rajinikanth's Coolie is giving it tough competition. Fans had been eagerly awaiting both films for quite some time, and that wait is finally over. On the first day, Coolie outperformed War 2, but on the second day, Friday, the tables turned, and War 2 made a phenomenal collection, surpassing Coolie. Let's find out the earnings on 15 August according to Sacnilk's figures…
Rajinikanth's acting in Coolie is being widely appreciated. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and a special cameo by Aamir Khan. The film's second-day collection is now out. According to Sacnilk's figures, Coolie collected ₹53.50 crore on the second day, Friday, 15 August. The film's total collection has reached ₹118.50 crore. Within just two days, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film's budget is reportedly ₹350 crore, which it is expected to recover soon.
|Day
|‘Coolie’ Box Office Collection
|Day 1
|₹65 crore
|Day 2
|₹53.50 crore
|Total
|₹118.50 crore
Talking about War 2, besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film features actors like Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film's second-day collection is out, and on Friday, 15 August, it surpassed Coolie, collecting ₹56.50 crore. War 2's total earnings have reached ₹108.00 crore. The film's budget is reported to be ₹400 crore, and it's expected to recover its budget and make a profit soon.
|Day
|‘War 2’ Box Office Collection
|Day 1
|₹51.5 crore
|Day 2
|₹56.50 crore
|Total
|₹108.00 crore
Both films are considered exceptional at the box office. While Coolie was the box office king on the first day, War 2 has now snatched the crown, surpassing Rajinikanth's Coolie on the second day. War 2 has entered the ₹100 crore club and broken the records of all films released this year, including Chhawa, Housefull 5, Saairaa, and Sitare Zameen Par, setting a new record.