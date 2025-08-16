War 2 Shatters Records on Day 2, Outperforming Coolie

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Two big films and two superstars are clashing at the box office. While Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is creating a storm, Rajinikanth's Coolie is giving it tough competition. Fans had been eagerly awaiting both films for quite some time, and that wait is finally over. On the first day, Coolie outperformed War 2, but on the second day, Friday, the tables turned, and War 2 made a phenomenal collection, surpassing Coolie. Let's find out the earnings on 15 August according to Sacnilk's figures…