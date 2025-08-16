Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

War 2 Shatters Records on Day 2, Outperforming Coolie

The second-day box office collection for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film, 'War 2', is out. The film has surpassed Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' at the box office.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

War 2 box office Collection Day 2
War 2 vs Coolie (Image: Patrika)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Two big films and two superstars are clashing at the box office. While Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is creating a storm, Rajinikanth's Coolie is giving it tough competition. Fans had been eagerly awaiting both films for quite some time, and that wait is finally over. On the first day, Coolie outperformed War 2, but on the second day, Friday, the tables turned, and War 2 made a phenomenal collection, surpassing Coolie. Let's find out the earnings on 15 August according to Sacnilk's figures…

Coolie's Day 2 Collection

Rajinikanth's acting in Coolie is being widely appreciated. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and a special cameo by Aamir Khan. The film's second-day collection is now out. According to Sacnilk's figures, Coolie collected ₹53.50 crore on the second day, Friday, 15 August. The film's total collection has reached ₹118.50 crore. Within just two days, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film's budget is reportedly ₹350 crore, which it is expected to recover soon.





















Day‘Coolie’ Box Office Collection
Day 1₹65 crore
Day 2₹53.50 crore
Total₹118.50 crore

War 2 Beats Rajinikanth's Coolie on Day 2

Talking about War 2, besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film features actors like Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film's second-day collection is out, and on Friday, 15 August, it surpassed Coolie, collecting ₹56.50 crore. War 2's total earnings have reached ₹108.00 crore. The film's budget is reported to be ₹400 crore, and it's expected to recover its budget and make a profit soon.





















Day‘War 2’ Box Office Collection
Day 1₹51.5 crore
Day 2₹56.50 crore
Total₹108.00 crore

War 2 Creates a Record

Both films are considered exceptional at the box office. While Coolie was the box office king on the first day, War 2 has now snatched the crown, surpassing Rajinikanth's Coolie on the second day. War 2 has entered the ₹100 crore club and broken the records of all films released this year, including Chhawa, Housefull 5, Saairaa, and Sitare Zameen Par, setting a new record.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 10:45 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2 Shatters Records on Day 2, Outperforming Coolie
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.