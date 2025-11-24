What is the connection between Dharmendra and Salim Khan from November 24? One date and two stories

Dharmendra and Salim Khan (Image: Instagram)
Dharmendra-Salim Khan November 24 Connection: November 24 is a date that will likely not be forgotten. It was on this day that Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89. The actor's demise has cast a pall of grief across India. Fans and famous celebrities alike are in shock.
According to reports, the actor's funeral will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Renowned writer Salim Khan has also arrived to bid a final farewell to his favourite hero, Dharmendra. Let us now tell you about the emotional connection of the writer and the actor to November 24.
November 24 holds a special and emotional connection for both Salim Khan and Dharmendra. In fact, renowned Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan celebrates his 90th birthday today. Since morning, messages of congratulations have been pouring in for him. His daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma, wished her father a happy 90th birthday on social media, calling him a legend. Everyone was celebrating, but in the afternoon, the news broke that Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, was no more.
This is a coincidence that has brought two legendary names from Bollywood into the spotlight on the same day. The writing partnership of Salim-Javed and Dharmendra's friendship was well-known. Films like 'Sholay', 'Zanjeer', and 'Shaan' immortalised this trio. It was due to this friendship that Salim Khan was always considered to have Dharmendra as his favourite actor. Therefore, November 24 will now be remembered not only as Salim Khan's birthday but also as a day to pay tribute to Dharmendra.
