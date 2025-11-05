‘What would you do if I died first?’ Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor’s unique reply is going viral again

Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar: Actress Twinkle Khanna, famous for the film 'Mela' and now a writer, and Khiladi Kumar's pair are known for couple goals in Bollywood, and their playful banter and witty exchanges are a testament to their love. Amidst this, an old anecdote of Twinkle Khanna is going viral, in which she had asked her husband Akshay Kumar what would happen if she died first. Akshay Kumar gave a fantastic reply to this.