‘What would you do if I died first?’ Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor’s unique reply is going viral again

Twinkle Khanna had asked her husband Akshay Kumar what he would do if she died first. The answer Akshay Kumar gave became quite popular. Today, that anecdote is going viral again.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Twinkle Khanna asked akshay kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (Image: Patrika)

Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar: Actress Twinkle Khanna, famous for the film 'Mela' and now a writer, and Khiladi Kumar's pair are known for couple goals in Bollywood, and their playful banter and witty exchanges are a testament to their love. Amidst this, an old anecdote of Twinkle Khanna is going viral, in which she had asked her husband Akshay Kumar what would happen if she died first. Akshay Kumar gave a fantastic reply to this.

Twinkle Khanna Narrated an Incident About Akshay

Twinkle had shared this amusing incident in one of her columns for 'The Times of India'. This incident occurred during a vacation when both were on a nature tour. During this, the guide accompanying the couple told them about a bird species called 'Tick-tick', which dies by eating poisonous grass after its mate's death. On this, Twinkle jokingly told Akshay Kumar, "Listen, if I die first, you should also eat poisonous grass."

'I Will Haunt Your Second Wife as a Ghost'

Twinkle further explained that she then escalated the joke and warned Akshay, "If you don't do that and remarry, and I see your second wife roaming around with you, then I promise I will come back as a ghost and trouble both of you."

You Will Laugh Hearing Akshay's Reply

Akshay Kumar also reacted to Twinkle's humorous threat. Twinkle wrote, "He shook his head and replied, 'I want to eat that poisonous grass right now, at least then I won't have to listen to all this nonsense.'" It is worth noting that the couple got married in 2001, after which they became parents to two children.

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 11:55 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'What would you do if I died first?' Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor's unique reply is going viral again

