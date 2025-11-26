Why the Rush for Dharmendra's Funeral? This Major Reason Revealed!

The biggest question is, why was the funeral held so soon? According to sources, two reasons have emerged. The first reason is Dharmendra's prior wish that his funeral be a simple and private family affair. He did not want his farewell to become a big event. The second reason is that as soon as the news of his death spread, crowds began to gather outside the house. To maintain security and privacy, the family decided to proceed with the funeral without delay. Fans are questioning on social media why they were not shown a final glimpse of their hero. Why was the funeral so quick? However, the Deol family has not issued any statement on this. Those very close to the family say that this is a time for mourning, not for giving explanations.