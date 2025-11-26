Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Why the Rush for Dharmendra's Funeral? This Major Reason Revealed!

Dharmendra Funeral: Fans are questioning on social media why their hero's last glimpse was not shown. Why was the funeral held so quickly? However, the Deol family has not issued any statement on this.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

Dharmendra Deol

Image: Patrika

Dharmendra Funeral Update: The passing of Bollywood's 'He-Man', Padma Bhushan Dharmendra, at the age of 89, followed by his cremation within a few hours, is not sitting well with his fans. Fans are trolling the Deol family on social media. Questions are being raised about why the farewell of the legendary actor was so hasty. Was there any compulsion? Was there emotional pressure from the family? The world is asking. But the Deol family has remained silent so far. Dharmendra, who acted in over 300 films in his career, was also honoured with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan. Despite this, his cremation was carried out without any state honours.

Only Select Individuals Attended the Funeral

Dharmendra had been unwell for several months. After being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12, he remained under the care of doctors at home. The family had already been alerted by doctors about his critical condition. On Monday morning, his health suddenly deteriorated again, and he breathed his last at his Juhu residence. It is reported that the Deol family was completely devastated after Dharmendra's demise. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Hema Malini were all in shock. A few days prior, the family was also angered by rumours of Dharmendra's death. Sunny Deol had also expressed his anger to the media. Close sources reveal that the family was not in a state to handle lengthy procedures or crowds. For this reason, only a very select group of people attended the funeral.

Why Was the Funeral Held So Soon?

The biggest question is, why was the funeral held so soon? According to sources, two reasons have emerged. The first reason is Dharmendra's prior wish that his funeral be a simple and private family affair. He did not want his farewell to become a big event. The second reason is that as soon as the news of his death spread, crowds began to gather outside the house. To maintain security and privacy, the family decided to proceed with the funeral without delay. Fans are questioning on social media why they were not shown a final glimpse of their hero. Why was the funeral so quick? However, the Deol family has not issued any statement on this. Those very close to the family say that this is a time for mourning, not for giving explanations.

These Stars Paid Tribute to Dharmendra

Stars from the film industry paid tribute to Dharmendra. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Dharmendra's old colleagues shared emotional messages. Most said that Dharmendra's passing marks the end of an era. Many artists, respecting the family's decision, stated that the haste of the funeral is understandable given the family's emotional state. Dharmendra always said to live life with simplicity and bid farewell with the same simplicity. The family upheld his words. His final journey was also simple. No drums, no show, and no cinematic fanfare. With his pyre were only family... a few close friends... and silence.

Although Dharmendra Deol may have left this world, he will always be remembered for his contribution to Hindi cinema and will continue to reign in people's hearts with the memories of his acting and personality. The Deol family is still in mourning, and their silence on the various questions is also a part of that grief.

