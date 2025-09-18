Jolly LLB 3’s Early Box Office Predictions

Trade analysts believe that 'Jolly LLB 3' could collect ₹12 to ₹17 crore on its first day. This film franchise has its own fan following, which is expected to benefit it. The film's budget has not yet been officially announced, but reports suggest it was made on a budget of around ₹70 crore. Compared to the previous two films, both earned many times their budget and proved to be superhits. Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor.