Jolly LLB 3’s Early Box Office Predictions

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's much-awaited film 'Jolly LLB 3' is just under 24 hours away from its release. The film is all set to hit theatres on Friday, 19 September. In 2013 with Arshad Warsi and in 2017 with Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla had us in splits, and this time both Jollys are together. This has significantly raised audience expectations.
Advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 is already underway and creating a buzz. Its advance booking has surpassed films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. However, compared to several other films, its pace seems slightly slower. But, since 'Saiyaara', Bollywood films haven't performed exceptionally well at the box office. Considering the previous records of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise, it's expected that this film will draw audiences to cinemas.
According to a Sacnilk report, by Thursday, 70,657 tickets for 7455 shows had been sold, generating ₹1.89 crore. Including block seats, this figure reaches ₹4.28 crore. While this figure might seem low at first glance, considering the trends of Akshay Kumar's previous films, it can be said that there will be more emphasis on on-site booking for this film. A 130% increase in advance bookings has been observed in the last 24 hours, raising hopes that this figure may increase further by Friday.
Trade analysts believe that 'Jolly LLB 3' could collect ₹12 to ₹17 crore on its first day. This film franchise has its own fan following, which is expected to benefit it. The film's budget has not yet been officially announced, but reports suggest it was made on a budget of around ₹70 crore. Compared to the previous two films, both earned many times their budget and proved to be superhits. Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor.