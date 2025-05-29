Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

Guy Norris has previously showcased spectacular action in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad. Pictures from the set are now viral on social media. Ramayana Film This film is touted as India’s biggest mythological film. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Yash’s company, Monster Minds Creations, is also supporting the project.

Rocking Star #Yash and Mad Max Stunt Director Guy #Norris Shoot Massive Action Sequences for #Ramayana 🏹 Norris is currently in India choreographing elaborate, high-octane action sequences tailored for the scale of Ramayana, with @TheNameIsYash's character at the center of the action.

Yash's Powerful Action Avatar Yash's character will be at the centre of the action in the film. He will be seen in a new role as 'Ravana'. Recently surfaced pictures from the set show Yash in tremendous physical form – completely fit, intense, and battle-ready. This transformation offers a glimpse of a 'Ravana' who is powerfully and newly sculpted.

Ramayana’s Global Impact The film includes world-class VFX, grand sets, and a stellar star cast. Ramayana is being crafted as a cinematic experience that will showcase Indian cinema on an international level.