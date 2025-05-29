scriptYash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares | Yash&#39;s Action-Packed &#39;Ravana: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares | Latest News | Patrika News
Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

Yash’s dedication to his upcoming Ramayana movie is evident in recently released photos from the film’s set. He’s collaborating with a Hollywood stunt director to ensure the film’s action sequences are top-notch.

May 29, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Ramayana Movie: South Indian superstar Yash is all set to play the role of ‘Ravana’ in the upcoming Ramayana film. The action sequences for this grand film are being designed by renowned Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris.
Guy Norris has previously showcased spectacular action in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad. Pictures from the set are now viral on social media.

Ramayana Film

This film is touted as India’s biggest mythological film. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Yash’s company, Monster Minds Creations, is also supporting the project.

Yash’s Powerful Action Avatar

Yash’s character will be at the centre of the action in the film. He will be seen in a new role as ‘Ravana’. Recently surfaced pictures from the set show Yash in tremendous physical form – completely fit, intense, and battle-ready. This transformation offers a glimpse of a ‘Ravana’ who is powerfully and newly sculpted.

Ramayana’s Global Impact

The film includes world-class VFX, grand sets, and a stellar star cast. Ramayana is being crafted as a cinematic experience that will showcase Indian cinema on an international level.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026, and Ramayana Part 2 will be released on Diwali 2027. Yash will shoot for approximately 60 to 70 days for this film. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol will also be seen in lead roles.

