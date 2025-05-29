Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

Guy Norris has previously showcased spectacular action in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad. Pictures from the set are now viral on social media.
Ramayana Film This film is touted as India’s biggest mythological film. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Yash’s company, Monster Minds Creations, is also supporting the project.
Yash’s Powerful Action Avatar Yash’s character will be at the centre of the action in the film. He will be seen in a new role as ‘Ravana’. Recently surfaced pictures from the set show Yash in tremendous physical form – completely fit, intense, and battle-ready. This transformation offers a glimpse of a ‘Ravana’ who is powerfully and newly sculpted.
Ramayana’s Global Impact The film includes world-class VFX, grand sets, and a stellar star cast. Ramayana is being crafted as a cinematic experience that will showcase Indian cinema on an international level.
Ramayana Release Date Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026, and Ramayana Part 2 will be released on Diwali 2027. Yash will shoot for approximately 60 to 70 days for this film. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol will also be seen in lead roles.