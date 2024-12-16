Zakir Hussain’s Death: Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the ‘Ustad’ of Music

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute The Indian film industry described Zakir Hussain’s demise as an irreplaceable loss to the music and art world. * Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared his picture on Instagram, writing, “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s melodies will forever resonate in our hearts.” * Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media, sharing a picture of the late musician. The tweet is embedded below: Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/a5TWDMymfZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2024 * Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, your music will continue to inspire generations to come. May your soul be surrounded by rhythm and melodies.” * Actorexpressed his grief on social media, sharing a picture of the late musician. The tweet is embedded below:* Actorwrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, your music will continue to inspire generations to come. May your soul be surrounded by rhythm and melodies.” * Film actress Kareena Kapoor also paid tribute to the ‘Ustad’ on Instagram. A Remarkable Musical Journey and Unparalleled Contribution Born on 9 March 1951, Zakir Hussain was the son of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. In his six-decade-long career, he created a unique bridge between Indian and Western music. The Indian film industry described Zakir Hussain’s demise as an irreplaceable loss to the music and art world.Born on 9 March 1951, Zakir Hussain was the son of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. In his six-decade-long career, he created a unique bridge between Indian and Western music.

In 1973, he launched a fusion project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram, giving a new dimension to Indian classical music and jazz.

He collaborated with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma. His collaborations with Western artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, George Harrison, and Béla Fleck brought Indian music international recognition.

A Legacy of Honours and Awards During his career, Zakir Hussain won four Grammy Awards. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.