Zakir Hussain’s Death: Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the ‘Ustad’ of Music

Zakir Hussain Death Update: Ritesh Deshmukh wrote on X, “Sir, your music will continue to inspire generations to come. May your soul be surrounded by rhythm and melody.”

MumbaiDec 16, 2024 / 12:33 pm

Renowned Indian tabla player, Ustad Zakir Hussain, passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, USA. His family confirmed the sad news. He was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. His death has sent shockwaves through the nation and the global music world.

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute

The Indian film industry described Zakir Hussain’s demise as an irreplaceable loss to the music and art world.

* Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared his picture on Instagram, writing, “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s melodies will forever resonate in our hearts.”
* Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media, sharing a picture of the late musician. The tweet is embedded below:

* Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, your music will continue to inspire generations to come. May your soul be surrounded by rhythm and melodies.”
* Film actress Kareena Kapoor also paid tribute to the ‘Ustad’ on Instagram.
A Remarkable Musical Journey and Unparalleled Contribution

Born on 9 March 1951, Zakir Hussain was the son of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. In his six-decade-long career, he created a unique bridge between Indian and Western music.
In 1973, he launched a fusion project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram, giving a new dimension to Indian classical music and jazz.
He collaborated with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma. His collaborations with Western artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, George Harrison, and Béla Fleck brought Indian music international recognition.

A Legacy of Honours and Awards

During his career, Zakir Hussain won four Grammy Awards. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.
Leaves Behind a Treasure Trove of Music for Family and Fans
Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and two daughters, Anisa Kurreishi and Isabella Kurreishi. His family stated, “He has left behind a legacy that music lovers will cherish for many years to come.”
