Zakir Hussain’s Death: Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the ‘Ustad’ of Music

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Heartfelt TributeThe Indian film industry described Zakir Hussain’s demise as an irreplaceable loss to the music and art world.
A Remarkable Musical Journey and Unparalleled ContributionBorn on 9 March 1951, Zakir Hussain was the son of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. In his six-decade-long career, he created a unique bridge between Indian and Western music.
He collaborated with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma. His collaborations with Western artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, George Harrison, and Béla Fleck brought Indian music international recognition.
A Legacy of Honours and AwardsDuring his career, Zakir Hussain won four Grammy Awards. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.
Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and two daughters, Anisa Kurreishi and Isabella Kurreishi. His family stated, “He has left behind a legacy that music lovers will cherish for many years to come.”