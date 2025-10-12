Zubeen Garg Death: Major Update on Singer’s Viscera Report

MP Gupta said, "So far, we have found that 11 people from Assam were present at the scene during the incident. We have sent notices to all of them to join the investigation. We cannot directly go to Singapore to question them, so we have contacted the police there through the Ministry of Home Affairs. The message has reached the Singapore police, and they are considering it. The Attorney General's office in Singapore will make a decision on this. We can only go there if the Singaporean authorities agree to assist us in conducting the investigation. Currently, the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and we hope to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time."