Zubeen Garg Death: Major Update on Singer’s Viscera Report

Zubeen Garg Death Case Update: 23 days have passed since the death of famous singer Zubeen Garg, but investigative agencies have not yet found any concrete evidence. While the interrogation of the accused is ongoing, all eyes are on the viscera report.
According to the latest report, another person has been questioned in this case. Additionally, the viscera report has also reached Guwahati from New Delhi, which everyone was waiting for. Let's tell you what a viscera report is.
A viscera report is a type of forensic examination that helps determine the actual cause of death. When a person dies under mysterious or suspicious circumstances, a viscera report is requested to ascertain the truth. While it can take six months or even a year for the report to come, in special investigations, it can be obtained within 15 to 20 days. During this process, some parts of the person's body are preserved for examination.
Following the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam Police and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) are jointly investigating the case. Recently, his cousin, Sandipan Garg, was arrested in connection with this case. Now, another individual has been questioned in the case.
It is noteworthy that the viscera report has also reached Guwahati from New Delhi. This information was shared with the media by MP Gupta, Special Director General of Police for CID and SIT.
Director General of Police MP Gupta stated, "The investigation into this case is still ongoing. Some individuals residing in Singapore are involved, and notices have been sent to them to participate in the investigation. One of them has already recorded their statement. We have arrested a total of seven people so far. They are all in police custody and are being interrogated. After their police remand ends, we will present them in court. Following this, the court will pass its judgment."
He further added, "We had sent Zubeen Garg's viscera report to New Delhi. The report of its examination has arrived. We have already sent it to the Guwahati Medical College, where Zubeen Garg's post-mortem was conducted. The report that comes from there will be presented in court as the final post-mortem report. This report will also be sent to his family by post."
MP Gupta said, "So far, we have found that 11 people from Assam were present at the scene during the incident. We have sent notices to all of them to join the investigation. We cannot directly go to Singapore to question them, so we have contacted the police there through the Ministry of Home Affairs. The message has reached the Singapore police, and they are considering it. The Attorney General's office in Singapore will make a decision on this. We can only go there if the Singaporean authorities agree to assist us in conducting the investigation. Currently, the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and we hope to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time."
