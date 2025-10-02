Zubeen Garg's Death: Murder or Accident? Post-Mortem Report Reveals the Truth

Zubeen Garg (Image: Patrika)
Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: The demise of famous Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has cast a pall of grief across the nation. Everyone is eager to know the cause of the singer's death. Initially, it was reported that Zubeen Garg drowned while scuba diving. However, the Indian government did not accept this explanation, as Zubeen had scuba dived multiple times before. Now, the police have clarified that he drowned while swimming, which led to his death.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF), citing 'The Straits Times', has handed over a copy of the autopsy report to the Indian High Commission. In its initial investigation, the police have ruled out any 'foul play', meaning there is no suspicion of murder or criminal assault. According to the SPF, 52-year-old Zubeen was found unconscious in the water near St John's Island on September 19 and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he passed away the same day.
Reports indicate that Zubeen was on a yacht with some friends on September 19. A video that went viral on social media showed him jumping into the water wearing a life jacket. However, he later removed the jacket and jumped into the water again, after which the accident occurred. Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival. Following his sudden death, the three-day event was cancelled. Additionally, the entire state of Assam observed a shutdown.
The death certificate issued by the Singapore hospital states 'drowning' as the cause of death. Citing 'The Straits Times', Ng Kai Ling, Associate Director at LVM Law Chambers, stated that a coroner's inquiry could clarify the events preceding Zubeen's death. This inquiry can establish the deceased's identity, the time, place, and cause of death.
Meanwhile, Assam Police have arrested Zubeen's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, from Delhi. Both have been booked under serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.
