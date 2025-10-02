Zubeen Garg's Death: Murder or Accident? Post-Mortem Report Reveals the Truth

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), citing 'The Straits Times', has handed over a copy of the autopsy report to the Indian High Commission. In its initial investigation, the police have ruled out any 'foul play', meaning there is no suspicion of murder or criminal assault. According to the SPF, 52-year-old Zubeen was found unconscious in the water near St John's Island on September 19 and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he passed away the same day.