Zubeen Garg’s Last Post Before Death Goes Viral, Leaves Fans Emotional

Zubeen Garg's Last Instagram Post: The nation mourned the news of the demise of famous singer Zubeen Garg on 19 September. His death occurred while scuba diving. This news created a furore on social media, in the industry, and in the political world. His fans wept openly. No one could believe that their singer was no longer in this world. Meanwhile, several of Zubeen's last videos also went viral, but now everyone is shocked and remembering him after reading his last post.
Zubeen Garg made a post a day before his death, on 18 September. He had recently come to Singapore for an event, and it was from there that Zubeen posted for his fans. He wrote, “Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival being held at Suntec, Singapore on 20th and 21st September. Come and see the unique part of India. We are bringing the best agricultural and craft products, tea experience, dance, fashion shows and evening musical performances featuring rock bands and rappers from North East India. I will be present throughout the festival as the cultural brand ambassador and will entertain you with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs on the evening of the 20th. I invite you all. It will be on Saturday and Sunday and entry is absolutely free, everyone come and support us, cheers!”
Through his post, Zubeen was inviting fans to the event, but now he is no more. Zubeen Garg gave Bollywood many wonderful songs, but the song that gave him recognition was 'Ya Ali' from the 2006 film Gangster, starring Imran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. He received the Global Indian Film Award (GIFA) 2006 for this song. In 2007, his album Zindagi was released. After this, he sang the title song of the Bengali film 'Mon Mane Na'. Besides 'Ya Ali', his popular songs include 'Subah Subah', 'Main Hoon Don', 'Ab Mujhko Jeena Hai', and 'Dilruba'.