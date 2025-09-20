Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Conducted; Death Remains a Mystery: Five Key Points

Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore: The death of famous singer Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the nation. Garg passed away while scuba diving in Singapore, but his death remains shrouded in mystery. Several questions are emerging, with few answers readily available. An autopsy has been conducted, and his body will be repatriated to Delhi today before finally reaching his home in Guwahati. The Assam government is in constant contact with the Singaporean government, gathering information. Meanwhile, the government has taken significant action.
To ascertain the cause of the singer's death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government will investigate Zubeen Garg's death and determine the circumstances surrounding it. Sarma stated, “I spoke to Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong and requested a thorough investigation into the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg. He has assured full cooperation in this regard. Zubeen's mortal remains are being handed over to the members of his team—Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Sandipan Garg, and Siddharth Sharma (manager)—in the presence of Indian embassy officials.” Upon arrival in Guwahati, Garg's body will be kept at the Sarusajai Stadium for the public to pay their last respects.
The CM also mentioned that Zubeen Garg's father is unwell, and the family will make the final decision regarding the funeral arrangements. Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, informed Sarma on Friday night that the singer's death occurred in Singapore while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. Sarma stated that 18 people, including Garg, had gone for scuba diving and swimming. He added that Zubeen Garg went swimming without a life jacket, and the lifeguard asked him to wear one, but he refused. The Assam Chief Minister said, “Zubeen initially wore a life jacket, but removed it after a few seconds, saying it was too big and hindering his swimming.” Everyone is concerned about the singer Zubeen Garg's death. Let's know some important things…
1. What caused Zubeen Garg's death?
According to some reports, his death was due to breathing difficulties during scuba diving. The Assam government has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.
2. Why was Zubeen Garg in Singapore?
Zubeen had gone to Singapore to perform at the Northeast Festival scheduled for September 20th and 21st.
3. Was he wearing a life jacket?
According to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, he initially wore a life jacket but later removed it, stating that it was too large.
4. Who will investigate his death?
On the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government will investigate the matter.
5. Which song of Zubeen Garg became most famous?
The song 'Ya Ali' from the 2006 film 'Gangster' is his most famous song, which brought him nationwide recognition.