Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem to be Conducted Again: CM Reveals Reason

Zubeen Garg Postmortem: Playback singer Zubeen Garg, known for his numerous Bollywood hits, died on 19 September during a scuba diving incident, leading to several shocking revelations. Reports suggest that Garg removed his life jacket before entering the water, after which he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. A postmortem was conducted in Singapore, attributing his death to drowning. His body has now been returned to India, and his last rites are scheduled for 23 September, but a second postmortem will be conducted beforehand. A significant reason is cited for this decision.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that a second postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday. Questions are being raised about the reasons behind this. According to CM Sarma, the Assam government has decided to conduct a second autopsy to allay any suspicions surrounding the singer's death. Speaking on the matter, the CM stated that there were demands on social media for a second postmortem of Zubeen Garg. Considering this, and after obtaining the family's permission, this decision was taken.
According to PTI, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he is personally not in favour of a second autopsy because he does not want the singer's body to be dissected again. He added, "After the postmortem by Singapore doctors, I don't think it was necessary, as they have more advanced technology."
The CM also mentioned that the second postmortem will be conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday morning in the presence of doctors from AIIMS Guwahati. It remains to be seen what this investigation reveals. The singer's last rites will be performed after the second postmortem.