Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem to be Conducted Again: CM Reveals Reason

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore, leaving his family and fans in deep mourning. While a post-mortem was conducted earlier, a second post-mortem will be carried out before the final rites. A significant reason has emerged behind this decision.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Zubeen Garg Second autopsy undergo
Zubeen Garg (Image: X)

Zubeen Garg Postmortem: Playback singer Zubeen Garg, known for his numerous Bollywood hits, died on 19 September during a scuba diving incident, leading to several shocking revelations. Reports suggest that Garg removed his life jacket before entering the water, after which he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. A postmortem was conducted in Singapore, attributing his death to drowning. His body has now been returned to India, and his last rites are scheduled for 23 September, but a second postmortem will be conducted beforehand. A significant reason is cited for this decision.

Assam CM Biswa Explains the Reason

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that a second postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday. Questions are being raised about the reasons behind this. According to CM Sarma, the Assam government has decided to conduct a second autopsy to allay any suspicions surrounding the singer's death. Speaking on the matter, the CM stated that there were demands on social media for a second postmortem of Zubeen Garg. Considering this, and after obtaining the family's permission, this decision was taken.

CM Hesitant About Second Postmortem

According to PTI, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he is personally not in favour of a second autopsy because he does not want the singer's body to be dissected again. He added, "After the postmortem by Singapore doctors, I don't think it was necessary, as they have more advanced technology."

Postmortem Before Last Rites

The CM also mentioned that the second postmortem will be conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday morning in the presence of doctors from AIIMS Guwahati. It remains to be seen what this investigation reveals. The singer's last rites will be performed after the second postmortem.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Updated on:

23 Sept 2025 11:29 am

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 11:28 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zubeen Garg's Post-Mortem to be Conducted Again: CM Reveals Reason
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.