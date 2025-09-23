Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites: Wife’s Heartbreaking Sobs Move Fans to Tears

Zubeen Garg Funeral: The nation mourns the loss of its celebrated singer. The death of Zubeen Garg on 19 September has left the entire country heartbroken. He had travelled to Singapore for a two-day event, and no one could have imagined that he would never return, only his body. The singer lost his life during a scuba diving incident. His last rites were performed today, approximately five days later. Several photos have emerged, evoking strong emotions on social media, but one video in particular has deeply touched people's hearts. Following Zubeen's passing, his wife's distress is evident; her heartbreaking sobs have moved many to tears.
The funeral of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who achieved nationwide fame with the Bollywood superhit song 'Ya Ali', was held today, 23 September, in his ancestral village of Kamarkuchi, Assam. A large number of his fans and government representatives attended the ceremony. Zubeen's body was recently brought to Guwahati from Singapore, where a large crowd gathered to pay their last respects. Many bid their beloved singer a tearful farewell. Now, seeing his wife's grief, people are moved to tears, and fans are offering their condolences.
People are sharing their condolences on social media. One fan wrote to Zubeen's wife, "Ma'am, please don't cry, sir will always be with us." Another wrote, "Zubeen Garg's passing has broken his family." A third commented, "Zubeen was as good a person as he was a singer." Another wrote, "The pain in Zubeen Garg's wife's eyes is clearly visible; seeing her like this has brought tears to our eyes."
Questions continue to be raised regarding the cause of Zubeen Garg's death. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has personally intervened in the matter. He announced that a second post-mortem has been conducted to determine the cause of the singer's death. This post-mortem was performed at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by a team from AIIMS Guwahati to uncover the true cause of death.
The Chief Minister stated that this decision was made with the consent of Zubeen's family. He also mentioned that the death certificate received from Singapore cited drowning as the cause of death, which differs from the initial post-mortem report. Therefore, a second post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the true cause. All eyes are now on the report of this new post-mortem. To honour Zubeen, impressions of his feet were also taken before the cremation ceremony.